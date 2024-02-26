Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free

The Apple iPhone 15 is the tech giant’s current flagship smartphone. The iPhone lineup regularly places models amongst the best phones, and the iPhone 15 has skyrocketed to one of the most popular generations of iPhone ever. It isn’t often you can find substantial discounts on Apple products, let alone new and current generations of them. But there are some really good iPhone 15 deals out there right now, which include up to $830 in savings at various carriers. We’ve tracked down the best iPhone 15 deals currently going, so read onward for more details.

Today’s best iPhone 15 deals

Best Buy: Get up to $830 in savings when you trade in a similar device. Also included is 3 free months of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and 4 free months of Apple Arcade.

Amazon: Get up to $401 in savings with an Amazon gift card credit when you trade in your old device.

Verizon: Save up to $830 with device trade-in and inclusion of Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

T-Mobile: Save up to $830 via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line on a qualifying plan and trade in an eligible device.

AT&T: Save up to $700 when you trade in an eligible device and commit to an AT&T Unlimited plan of more than $76 per month.

Should you buy the Apple iPhone 15?

If Apple makes a phone meant for everyone, it’s the iPhone 15. There are flashier models in the lineup such as the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, and with the Apple iPhone 15 Plus Apple manages to get a little more screen real estate out of the design. But the iPhone 15 is the most affordable in the lineup, and it has a lot of great features that can be put to good use by anyone.

One of the top features of the Apple iPhone 15 is the 48-megapixel main camera, which was previously found only in iPhone 15 Pro models. New to the entire lineup is USB-C connectivity, which allows for fast charging, but also allows you to connect external drives and SD cards, which can come in handy if photography is a part of your daily iPhone usage.

The A16 Bionic processor tops off the feature set of the iPhone 15. It provides ample power for multitasking across apps and for keeping things up to date across your Apple software ecosystem. Apple software is is something that makes the iPhone one of the most popular smartphones in general, as it includes things like Apple Music, iCloud, Pages, and Photos, and everything syncs easily across all of your Apple devices.

One of the main draws of the Apple iPhone 15 right now is that it’s still Apple’s newest iPhone on the market and we aren’t that far into the product cycle. iPhones are typically end-of-the-year releases, so you’ve got some time before the next wave of iPhones come out. The internal hardware of the iPhone 15 is something to consider here as well. As evidenced by the continued success of the Apple iPhone 14, iPhones tend to be future-proof longer than many other smartphones, as Apple provides iPhones with plenty of power and software access to remain new in spirit for a few more generations of iPhones.