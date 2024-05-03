Best Hybrid SUVs

Why Should I Buy a Hybrid SUV? For drivers who want something more fuel-efficient than a typical SUV or crossover, hybrid SUVs are an appealing choice. With a hybrid SUV, you get the best of both worlds: the added cargo space and functionality of an SUV and the fuel economy of a hybrid vehicle. It's worth noting that while hybrid versions of popular SUVs, like the Honda CR-V Hybrid compact SUV, tend to have a higher starting price versus their gasoline counterparts, they often come better equipped, too. This means more standard features and safety features are included in their new car price. However, both hybrid and non-hybrid SUVs come with the latest technology, like touchscreen infotainment systems, WiFi hotspots, and adaptive cruise control. What are the Best Hybrid SUVs? While hybrid vehicles originated as small hatchbacks and sedans, they have expanded to larger vehicles like SUVs and minivans. In fact, many of today’s most popular crossovers have a hybrid version, including the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4, and even the three-row Toyota Highlander. Hybrid SUVs range in size from subcompact SUVs like the Subaru Crosstrek to midsize crossovers like the three-row Toyota Highlander midsize SUV, which means there is a hybrid SUV to suit your driving needs. Along with traditional hybrid SUVs, this list also includes plug-in hybrid models (also called PHEVs), that feature a hybrid system with larger battery packs and a limited all-electric range before switching on their gasoline engine. Plug-in hybrids are more efficient than mild hybrids. What Other Vehicles Should I Consider? This list only includes the best hybrid SUVs by mainstream automakers. If you want something more premium check out our list of the Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs. Or, if you want something smaller check out our list of the Best Hybrid Cars. Buyers looking for a vehicle with an all-electric-motor with zero emissions, whether that means the longstanding Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S or newer entries like the Porsche Taycan and Volkswagen ID.4, should check out our Best Electric Cars or Best Electric SUVs lists.

1. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

  • iSeeCars Score: 9.2/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $40,970 - $53,375

  • Used Price: $31,997 - $51,998

  • MPG: 35 - 36 mpg

  • EPA Range: 598.5 - 615.6 miles

2. Toyota Sequoia (Hybrid)

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.9/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $61,275 - $81,265

  • Used Price: $68,992 - $91,989

  • MPG: 20 - 22 mpg

  • EPA Range: 450.0 - 495.0 miles

3. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (Plug-in Hybrid)

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.9/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $54,595 - $60,170

  • Used Price: $37,186 - $52,998

  • MPG: 20 - 49 mpg

  • EPA Range: 365.0 miles

4. Jeep Grand Cherokee (Plug-in Hybrid)

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.7/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $60,490 - $79,150

  • Used Price: $41,009 - $70,989

  • MPG: 56 mpg

5. Toyota Venza (Hybrid)

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.7/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $35,070 - $43,215

  • Used Price: $27,992 - $42,999

  • MPG: 39 mpg

  • EPA Range: 565.5 miles

6. Jeep Wrangler (Plug-in Hybrid)

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.5/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $50,695 - $70,395

  • Used Price: $41,997 - $66,155

  • MPG: 20 - 49 mpg

  • EPA Range: 365.0 miles

7. Ford Escape Hybrid

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.5/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $33,490 - $39,610

  • Used Price: $19,041 - $33,191

  • MPG: 39 mpg

  • EPA Range: 557.7 miles

8. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

  • iSeeCars Score: 8.3/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $31,725 - $40,030

  • Used Price: $25,994 - $41,999

  • MPG: 37 - 40 mpg

  • EPA Range: 536.5 - 580.0 miles

9. Subaru Crosstrek (Plug-in Hybrid)

  • iSeeCars Score: 7.8/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $36,845

  • Used Price: $24,684 - $37,995

  • MPG: 90 mpg

10. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

  • iSeeCars Score: 7.7/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $40,345 - $50,345

  • Used Price: $20,806 - $48,181

  • MPG: 26 - 74 mpg

  • EPA Range: 422.8 miles

11. MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid

  • iSeeCars Score: 7.5/10

  • New Price (MSRP): $42,700

  • Used Price: $19,996 - $42,846

  • MPG: 29 - 73 mpg

  • EPA Range: 292.5 miles

 

