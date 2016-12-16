The 12 best video games of 2016

Another year is just about behind us, and if you play video games, your 2016 was probably a blur of shooters, adventures and possibly a VR helmet or two. But what really stood out? Which games defined 2016? In no particular order, here are our picks for the 12 best games of the year.

‘Uncharted 4’ provided featured gorgeous graphics, wonderful gameplay and a fantastic story that’s well worth playing. More

‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’

(Sony/Naughty Dog: PS4)

Like its perfectly coiffed star, “Uncharted 4” had to claw its way past countless obstacles on its path to greatness. Its lead designer bailed out, its script was rewritten and it was delayed enough times to put a crack in the faith of even its staunchest fans. But the jaw-droppingly gorgeous “Uncharted 4” more than delivered in the end, giving gamers an absurdly cinematic tale about family, piracy and what it means to be an adventurer.

‘Inside’ is a hauntingly beautiful puzzle-platformer. More

‘Inside’

(Playdead: Xbox One and PS4)

Spiritual successor to beloved indie hit “Limbo,” this chilling puzzle-platformer is one of the most affecting games of 2016. At turns unsettling and uplifting, “Inside’s” dystopian world holds clever, well-designed platform sequences, but the real thrill is in trying to unravel its fascinating narrative. Was there a better (and crazier) third act this year?

‘Dishonored 2’ blends tantalizing gameplay with a beautiful, fully-realized world. More

‘Dishonored 2’

(Bethesda/Arkane Studios: PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

The sequel to the 2012 supernatural stealth game channels the original’s fantastic gameplay blend into a new, beautifully-realized whalepunk world. Two characters with unique powers gives it replay value, and thanks to some of the most inventive first-person level design ever, you’ll actually want to play this one through a few times.

‘Doom’ brings together the fast-paced chaos of the series’ best entries with modern-day shooter sensibilities to create an over-the-top winner. More

‘DOOM’

(Bethesda/id Software: PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Developer id Software figured out how to teach an old demon dog new tricks with the scintillating “DOOM” reboot. A combination of the original’s heavy metal vibe and new-school shooter sensibilities, “DOOM” was everything fans of the legendary franchise could have hoped for: fast, brutal and just insanely fun.

It might look goofy, but ‘Clash Royale’ is an excellent strategy game. More