All the best deals you’ll find in Walmart’s big Black Friday 2016 sale, which is now live

Black Friday is such a massive shopping event in the United States that it can no longer be contained by a single 24-hour period. Instead, Black Friday continues to spill over into the days (and weeks) preceding and following the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. We’ve seen this more than ever before with Black Friday 2016, but the real sales have now begun to launch and we’re finding shockingly good deals across a number of retailer websites this year — including Walmart, a perennial favorite of bargain hunters across the US.

Walmart’s big in-store Black Friday sales event kicks off at 6:00 PM local time tonight, but if you’re smart, your Black Friday 2016 shopping will be done long before then. How? Nearly all of the killer deals coming to Walmart stores this evening and tomorrow are already available online on the Walmart website, along with free shipping. In this post, we’ll show you some of the best deals you’ll find this Black Friday season, and they’re all live right now.

DEAL ALERT: The best Black Friday sale of the year is happening right now!

The Walmart website is home to 1,987 Black Friday deals right now. That’s right, 1,987. You can browse each and every one of them by category by visiting the special Walmart Black Friday 2016 deals page on the retailer’s site, but you’ll find the cream of the crop right here:

TVs

Home Audio

Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming and more

Check out more Black Friday deals on Walmart’s website right here, and be sure to stick to our Black Friday 2016 hub for all the best bargains from every top retailer.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com