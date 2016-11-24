All the best deals you’ll find in Walmart’s big Black Friday 2016 sale, which is now live

Black Friday is such a massive shopping event in the United States that it can no longer be contained by a single 24-hour period. Instead, Black Friday continues to spill over into the days (and weeks) preceding and following the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. We’ve seen this more than ever before with Black Friday 2016, but the real sales have now begun to launch and we’re finding shockingly good deals across a number of retailer websites this year — including Walmart, a perennial favorite of bargain hunters across the US.
Walmart’s big in-store Black Friday sales event kicks off at 6:00 PM local time tonight, but if you’re smart, your Black Friday 2016 shopping will be done long before then. How? Nearly all of the killer deals coming to Walmart stores this evening and tomorrow are already available online on the Walmart website, along with free shipping. In this post, we’ll show you some of the best deals you’ll find this Black Friday season, and they’re all live right now.
The Walmart website is home to 1,987 Black Friday deals right now. That’s right, 1,987. You can browse each and every one of them by category by visiting the special Walmart Black Friday 2016 deals page on the retailer’s site, but you’ll find the cream of the crop right here:
TVs
- SAMSUNG 75″ 6500 Series – 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 2160p, 120MR: $2,197.99 (save $2,802)
- VIZIO SmartCast E-series 70 Class 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Display w/ Chromecast built-in: $1,249.00 (save $451)
- VIZIO D70-D3 70″ 1080p 120Hz Full Array LED Smart HDTV: $998.00 (save $200)
- SAMSUNG 60″ 6200 Series – Full HD Smart LED TV – 1080p, 120MR: $577.99 (save $1,122)
- VIZIO D65u-D2 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD 2160p 120Hz LED Smart HDTV (4K x 2K): $848.00 (save $450)
- SAMSUNG 55″ 6500 Series – Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 21600p,120MR: $697.99 (save $802)
- SAMSUNG 55″ 6300 Series – 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 2160p, 120MR: $597.99 (save $602)
- SAMSUNG 55″ 6250 Series – Curved HD LED TV – 1080p, 120MR: $497.99 (save $602)
- VIZIO D55n-E2 55″ 1080p 60Hz LED HDTV: $378.00 (save $120)
- Proscan PLDED5514 55″ 1080p 60Hz LED HDTV: $299.99 (save $150)
- Sceptre U550CV-U 55″ 4K Ultra HD 2160p 60Hz LED HDTV (4K x 2K): $339.99 (save $60)
- SAMSUNG 50″ 5200 Series – Full HD Smart LED TV – 1080p, 60MR: $499.99 (save $200)
- Proscan PLDED5069 50″ 1080p 60Hz LED HDTV: $249.99 (save $100)
- SAMSUNG 43″ 5200 Series – Full HD Smart LED TV – 1080p, 60MR: $277.99 (save $402)
- Samsung 40″ Class – 4K Ultra HD, Smart, LED TV – 2160p, 60Hz: $297.99 (save $702)
- TCL 32S3750 32″ 720p 60Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV: $125 (store pickup only)
Home Audio
- Beats Pill+ Speaker: $195.00 (save $35)
- VIZIO 38″ 5.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Satellite: $149.00 (save $99)
- Samsung Sound Bar 2.1ch 300W Wireless Subwoofer (HW-K450/ZA): $147.99 (save $132)
- Google Home: $99 (save $30)
- Samsung Sound Bar 2.1ch 120W Wired Subwoofer (HW-J355): $82.99 (save $97)
- VIZIO 38″ 2ch Sound Bar (SB3820x-C6): $68.00 (save $30)
- Google Chromecast Audio: $30.00 (save $5)
- RCA RTS7010BGE6 37″ Home Theater Sound Bar: $29.00 (save $19)
Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming and more
- Apple iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi 128GB: $485.00 (save $114)
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 5S 16GB 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone: $99 (save $50)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Drenched Solo On-Ear Headphones, Assorted Colors: $99.99 (save 29)
- Refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 Over-Ear Headphones: $84.99 – $109.00
- Refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats2 Wireless In Ear Headphones: $79.99
- Dyson V6 Slim Cordless Vacuum, Multiple Colors: $196.00 (save $103)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Uncharted 4 Bundle: $249.00 (save $51)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Uncharted 4 Bundle with Bonus Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: $274.01 (save $14)
- Xbox One S 1TB with Your Choice of Bonus Game, 4k UltraHD Movie, and Controller: From $324 (save up to $57)
- Acer Aspire ES1-533-C3VD 15.6″ Laptop, Windows 10 Home, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB Hard Drive: $219.00 (save $70)
- 26″ Roadmaster Granite Peak Men’s Mountain Bike: $58 (save $22)
- LG Tone Pro 760 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Headset, Black: $29.00 (save $36)
- JVC Bass Headband with Smartphone Microphone: $10.00 (save $9.88)
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S 6 4GLTE Prepaid Smartphone: $249.00 (save $150)
Check out more Black Friday deals on Walmart’s website right here, and be sure to stick to our Black Friday 2016 hub for all the best bargains from every top retailer.
