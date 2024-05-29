What are the best cities for gamers to live in? These Florida cities top the list

Kendall Little, Naples Daily News
·2 min read

Americans take a lot of factors into consideration before moving: cost of living, culture, family. But if you're a gamer, some factors may be unique to you.

A new ranking from PrivacyJournal.net found the 100 best cities in the United States for gamers in 2024 ― and three Florida cities cracked the top 10.

Here's what cities are the best for gamers and why.

What makes a city better for gamers?

PrivacyJournal.net says there's several factors that go into making a city gamer-friendly. Here's the list.

  • Internet infrastructure

  • Easiest places to buy physical games

  • Gaming conventions and meet-ups

  • Video game college programs

  • Careers in game development

What are the best cities for gamers in Florida?

Out of the 100 ranked cities, Florida snagged three of the top 10 ratings. Here's where they ended up.

3. Tampa 5. Orlando9. Jacksonville23. Miami85. St. Petersburg

What other cities ranked top 10?

  1. New York City, New York

  2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  3. Tampa, Florida

  4. Los Angeles, California

  5. Orlando, Florida

  6. Columbus, Ohio

  7. Frisco, Texas

  8. Austin, Texas

  9. Jacksonville, Florida

  10. Plano, Texas

What cities have the best and worst internet quality?

If internet connection is a priority for you, here's the best cities.

  1. Plano, Texas

  2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  3. Kansas City, Missouri

  4. Austin, Texas

  5. Jersey City, New Jersey

Miami was listed as one of the worst cities for internet quality. It was listed along with Anchorage, Alaska and Toledo, Ohio.

What cities have the best gaming community environment?

From conventions to video game stores, here are the best cities.

  • Miami, Florida

  • Orlando, Florida

  • New York City, New York

  • Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Houston, Texas

The study states that Jacksonville has multiple video game conventions every year and Miami has the best GameStop presence. Orlando has the best Best Buy presence.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Gaming rankings list puts 3 Florida cities among the top 10 in America