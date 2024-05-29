What are the best cities for gamers to live in? These Florida cities top the list
Americans take a lot of factors into consideration before moving: cost of living, culture, family. But if you're a gamer, some factors may be unique to you.
A new ranking from PrivacyJournal.net found the 100 best cities in the United States for gamers in 2024 ― and three Florida cities cracked the top 10.
Here's what cities are the best for gamers and why.
What makes a city better for gamers?
PrivacyJournal.net says there's several factors that go into making a city gamer-friendly. Here's the list.
Internet infrastructure
Easiest places to buy physical games
Gaming conventions and meet-ups
Video game college programs
Careers in game development
What are the best cities for gamers in Florida?
Out of the 100 ranked cities, Florida snagged three of the top 10 ratings. Here's where they ended up.
3. Tampa 5. Orlando9. Jacksonville23. Miami85. St. Petersburg
What other cities ranked top 10?
New York City, New York
Raleigh, North Carolina
Tampa, Florida
Los Angeles, California
Orlando, Florida
Columbus, Ohio
Frisco, Texas
Austin, Texas
Jacksonville, Florida
Plano, Texas
What cities have the best and worst internet quality?
If internet connection is a priority for you, here's the best cities.
Plano, Texas
Raleigh, North Carolina
Kansas City, Missouri
Austin, Texas
Jersey City, New Jersey
Miami was listed as one of the worst cities for internet quality. It was listed along with Anchorage, Alaska and Toledo, Ohio.
What cities have the best gaming community environment?
From conventions to video game stores, here are the best cities.
Miami, Florida
Orlando, Florida
New York City, New York
Las Vegas, Nevada
Houston, Texas
The study states that Jacksonville has multiple video game conventions every year and Miami has the best GameStop presence. Orlando has the best Best Buy presence.
This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Gaming rankings list puts 3 Florida cities among the top 10 in America