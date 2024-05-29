What are the best cities for gamers to live in? These Florida cities top the list

Americans take a lot of factors into consideration before moving: cost of living, culture, family. But if you're a gamer, some factors may be unique to you.

A new ranking from PrivacyJournal.net found the 100 best cities in the United States for gamers in 2024 ― and three Florida cities cracked the top 10.

Here's what cities are the best for gamers and why.

What makes a city better for gamers?

PrivacyJournal.net says there's several factors that go into making a city gamer-friendly. Here's the list.

Internet infrastructure

Easiest places to buy physical games

Gaming conventions and meet-ups

Video game college programs

Careers in game development

What are the best cities for gamers in Florida?

Out of the 100 ranked cities, Florida snagged three of the top 10 ratings. Here's where they ended up.

3. Tampa 5. Orlando9. Jacksonville23. Miami85. St. Petersburg

What other cities ranked top 10?

New York City, New York Raleigh, North Carolina Tampa, Florida Los Angeles, California Orlando, Florida Columbus, Ohio Frisco, Texas Austin, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Plano, Texas

What cities have the best and worst internet quality?

If internet connection is a priority for you, here's the best cities.

Plano, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Kansas City, Missouri Austin, Texas Jersey City, New Jersey

Miami was listed as one of the worst cities for internet quality. It was listed along with Anchorage, Alaska and Toledo, Ohio.

What cities have the best gaming community environment?

From conventions to video game stores, here are the best cities.

Miami , Florida

Orlando , Florida

New York City, New York

Las Vegas, Nevada

Houston, Texas

The study states that Jacksonville has multiple video game conventions every year and Miami has the best GameStop presence. Orlando has the best Best Buy presence.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Gaming rankings list puts 3 Florida cities among the top 10 in America