The Best Cheap Galaxy S8 Alternative Is Now $122 Off

For the remainder of 2017, most smartphone manufacturers will play catch up to Samsung's just-released Galaxy S8. But these days you don't always have to pay top dollar for a good smartphone. In fact, one of our favorite Galaxy alternatives is currently $122 off.

The Honor 8 has a sexy glass back. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide

Traditionally sold for $399, Amazon currently has the Huawei Honor 8 Unlocked 32GB Smartphone for $277.12. Clad in glass with a curved metal frame, the Honor 8 looks and performs like a flagship smartphone. It features a bright 5.2-inch display that — thanks to a thin bezel — nearly reaches the edge of the phone.

In our Honor 8 review, we praised its eye-catching glass design, dual-lens camera and time-saving Smart Key. Powering the Honor 8 is an octa-core Kirin 950 processor with 4GB of RAM. In our overall performance tests, it not only outpaced budget phones like the OnePlus and ZTE Axon, but also outperformed more expensive phones like the Galaxy S7.

Its 1080p resolution doesn't compare to the quad HD AMOLED screens of the Nexus 6p or the Galaxy, but its bright enough that you won't have to squint when using the Honor 8 under direct sunlight.

Instagram addicts will love the Honor 8's dual-lens camera, which takes vivid shots. The 8MP front camera is equally impressive, but you'll want to disable the default beauty mode, which makes selfies look too unnaturally smooth.

The Honor 8 offers a variety of high-end features without the sticker shock of today's flagship smartphones. If you want a smartphone with a powerful camera, attractive design, and budget price tag, the Honor 8 is near impossible to beat.

