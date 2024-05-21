These Calculators Make Quick Work of Standard Math, Accounting Problems, and Complex Equations



Whether you’re a college student enrolled in a calculus course or a professional accountant with your own firm, having a dedicated calculator is essential to your success. These purpose-built devices allow you to perform a wide range of calculations quickly—powerful models can even tackle complicated calculus equations and graph visual representations of functions.

When it comes to simple math, you can always use your smartphone, but for lots of quick work, there’s something more user-friendly about the physical buttons and single-function design of a calculator that still makes it a useful item to keep in your desk or your laptop bag. Ahead, we offer our best calculator recommendations and advice on how to find the right model for you.

The Best Calculators

What to Consider

Capabilities

From graphing to scientific to four-function, different types of calculators have vastly different capabilities. Be sure to choose one that serves your particular needs. Additionally, if you plan to use it for college entrance exams, make sure the model you are going to purchase is approved for use during testing.

Generally speaking, elementary and middle school students are best served by scientific calculators; high school students probably need graphing calculators; and professionals who work with numbers should look for accounting calculators.

Battery Life and Power Source

Speaking of college entrance exams, nothing could be worse than your calculator running out of power before you finish your test. Calculators are battery-powered, solar-powered, or a hybrid of both—and a few higher-end models are rechargeable. We recommend battery-powered calculators for most people, though simple four-function options can last for a while on the solar panel alone.

How We Selected

We read through a wide breadth of professional reviews to find consensus on the best calculators in a number of different categories. We also kept different coursework requirements, professional duties, and price points in mind, ensuring that our selections are useful to a wide range of people. We also made sure that the models we chose were from well-regarded companies, and considered the models we have and use around the office.

TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator

While the Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus is also available in a black-and-white version for slightly less money, we think the sharp backlit screen of its color edition is worth the expense—especially for college students and math professionals.



It’s a great choice for high school students, too. It comes loaded with MathPrint, which converts the equations to the same format you see in textbooks, and it’s approved for use during PSAT, SAT, and ACT college entrance exams, as well as AP exams that allow graphing calculators. It has a bunch of applications to expand the calculator’s functionality, as well as lots of images you can use for graphing.

Plus, it has a rechargeable battery that powers up with a USB cable. The TI-84 Plus is more expensive than most of the other models on this list, but it’s one of the best calculators money can buy.

Shop Now TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator amazon.com $168.83

LS-82Z Handheld Calculator

For those whose calculating needs are minimal and for whom spending a lot on a calculator doesn’t add up (pun intended), the Canon LS-82Z four-function calculator is a great option.



Frequently priced under $10, it can handle square root functions and product dimensions, and also features a floating decimal point system. It’s dual-powered by battery and solar, so you won’t spend a lot of additional cash replacing batteries.

It doesn’t have the computing power of other models on the list, but the Canon LS-82Z is a dependable basic calculator.

Shop Now LS-82Z Handheld Calculator amazon.com $7.99

EL-W516TBSL 16-Digit Advanced Scientific Calculator

Students who need a scientific calculator should look no further than this Sharp 16-digit scientific calculator. Its most noticeable feature is a large, four-line screen that shows entered equations in condensed textbook form.

Powered by both solar and a battery, it offers seven different calculation modes—normal, stat, drill, complex, matrix, list, and equation. It’s capable of performing more than 600 functions and even algebra.

It comes in a nice glossy black hard case—but even better, it’s usually priced under $25, meaning it meets most students’ budgets as well.

Shop Now EL-W516TBSL 16-Digit Advanced Scientific Calculator amazon.com $26.27

fx-115ESPLUS2 2nd Edition Advanced Scientific Calculator

If you’re on a budget and looking for a scientific calculator to tackle algebra, calculus, physics, or statistics problems, this Casio model is a great fit. The large four-line, 14-character display presents your formulas and results exactly as they would appear in a textbook, and a protective case keeps the unit from getting damaged in storage or during transport.



At just 3.68 ounces, it’s nice and lightweight, and the white color is an attractive aesthetic alternative to standard black calculators. For less than $20, it’s a great value, as well.

Shop Now fx-115ESPLUS2 2nd Edition Advanced Scientific Calculator amazon.com $16.99

FX-9750GII Graphing Calculator

One of our favorite graphing calculators, the Casio FX-9750GII offers a lot of machine for the money. It can handle the needs of most students all the way through college, and has an interface that most should find very user-friendly.

Meanwhile, its backlit, high-res LCD display is easy to read, and this calculator can go for over 200 hours on four AAA batteries. It lacks some of the fancy features of higher-priced models, but handles most students’ needs. Plus, it’s approved for use with most exams, including PSAT, SAT, ACT, and AP tests.

Shop Now FX-9750GII Graphing Calculator amazon.com $79.90

12C Financial Calculator

With more than 120 different built-in functions, such as amortization, cash flow, and loan payments, this HP financial calculator makes quick work of your accounting—whether it’s personal or business-related. It’s also capable of data entry and calculations using the RPN system.

The HP 12c is compact and portable, yet its buttons are placed strategically to allow for ease of use, while its large 10-digit LCD display is easy on your eyes. Plus, it’s one of only two calculators allowed by the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute for its exam.

Shop Now 12C Financial Calculator amazon.com $41.99

CA-53W-1CR Calculator Watch

We had to include the classic Casio watch—it saved us in a pinch before smartphones and still looks just as stylish today. The simple functionality can help you split a bar tab or figure out gratuity for dinner, and it has a built-in timer and calendar (and clock, of course).

The resin armband and plastic case are highly durable and the watch is water resistant up to 100 meters. Obviously this watch won’t speed up your taxes or help you ace an SAT, but some nostalgic charm is always welcomed—especially when functional.

Shop Now CA-53W-1CR Calculator Watch amazon.com $21.92

