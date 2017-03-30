Best Buy's Epic Galaxy S8/S8+ Deal Beats Everyone Else

The dust has barely settled on yesterday's Galaxy S8 Unboxed event and already we've spotted a Galaxy price war.

Best Buy is taking up to $80 off pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and up to $100 off pre-orders of the Galaxy S8+. All pre-orders also come with a complimentary Samsung Gear VR and $50 Oculus game pack. That single-handedly tops every carrier deal we've recently seen. Here's how the deals break down:

Galaxy S8 Deals (list price: $750)

Verizon: for $670.08 @$27.92/24 months

AT&T: for $699.90 @23.33/30 months

Sprint: for $699.84 @$29.16/24 months

Galaxy S8+ Deals (list price: $850)

Verizon: for $715.92 @$29.83/24 months

AT&T: for $750 @$25/30 months

Sprint: for $750 @$31.25/24 months

These deals are only valid with a qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. They also require that you opt for a monthly installation plan with your carrier of choice. T-Mobile customers, unfortunately, must purchase their S8 or S8+ directly from T-Mobile at list price, although they too will get a free Gear VR and Oculus game pack.

