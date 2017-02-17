Best Buy is running a killer President’s Day sale on the iPhone 7/7 Plus, HDTVs and more

The holiday season might be over, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait until the end of the year for more great sales. On Friday at midnight, Best Buy kicked off its annual President’s Day sale, offering up dozens of deals on smartphones, TVs, computers, cameras, appliances and more. The sale lasts all weekend and the retailer says that quantities are limited, so don’t delay if you see an interesting deal.





Rather than list all of the deals available in the sale, we’ve rounded up the very best that we could find and broke them down by category below. Whether you’re looking for a cheap iPhone 7, an affordable 4K TV or a touchscreen laptop that won’t break the bank, we’ve got you covered:

Smartphones

iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus – Save up to $150

iPhone SE – Starting at $9.99/month

Samsung Galaxy S6 (32GB) Unlocked – $399.99 (save $50)

LG G5 – Starting at $9.99/month

Sony Xperia XZ (32GB) Unlocked – $499.99 (save $150)

Televisions

Samsung – 32″ Class (31.5″ Diag.) – LED – 720p – $189.99 (save $30)

Westinghouse – 43″ Class (42.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – $249.99 (save $50)

Toshiba – 43″ Class (42.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – $299.99 (save $100)

Hisense – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – $749.99 (save $150)

Samsung – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – $879.99 (save $220)

Computers

Lenovo – 100S-14IBR 14″ Laptop – $179.99 (save $50)

HP – 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – $329.99 (save $70)

HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 13.3″ Touch-Screen Laptop – $449.99 (save $50)

Microsoft – Surface Pro 4 – 12.3″ – 128GB – $649.99 (save $150)

Apple – 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K display – $1,299.99 (save $200)

There are plenty of other unlocked phones, printers, vacuum cleaners, headphones, routers, cases, external hard drives and more available on Best Buy’s website, so be sure to check out the full sale there.

