Best Buy is running a big two-day sale on Apple gear, including the iPhone 7

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind us, but if you’re still looking for great deals on Apple gadgets you’re in luck. There are plenty of holiday deals still available from a variety of retailers. On top of that, Best Buy is hosting a special two-day sale on Apple gear, and it covers some of the hottest products Apple launched this year — including the iPhone 7.





Don't Miss: New Tesla Model 3 photo still leaves important questions unanswered

The two-day sale kicks off on Friday, and the promotion runs through the end of the day on Saturday. Best Buy is putting up discounted iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and iPhones. Yes, the iPhone 7 is included, so if you still haven’t gotten a new iPhone 7 you should head over to Best Buy to check it out.

Here are Best Buy’s Apple-only deals:

iPhone

Get a minimum $100 Best Buy Gift Card with installment billing agreement on an iPhone 7

Get the iPhone 6s for $14.99/month

Get the iPhone 6s Plus for $19.99/month

iPad

9.7-inch iPad Pro – Save $125

12.9-inch iPad Pro– Save $100

iPad mini 2 – Save $50

Mac

13-inch MacBook Pro Non-Touch – Save $100

MacBook Pro – Save $200 on select models

MacBook Air – Save $200 on select models

iMac – Save $200 on select models

Apple Watch

Save up to $500 on select models

Select accessories for Apple Watch – 50$ off

The special Apple sale is already available on BestBuy.com at this link, where you’ll find all the deals mentioned above as well as discounts on accessories to go with your brand new Apple toys.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com