Best Buy is running a big two-day sale on Apple gear, including the iPhone 7

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind us, but if you’re still looking for great deals on Apple gadgets you’re in luck. There are plenty of holiday deals still available from a variety of retailers. On top of that, Best Buy is hosting a special two-day sale on Apple gear, and it covers some of the hottest products Apple launched this year — including the iPhone 7.
Don't Miss: New Tesla Model 3 photo still leaves important questions unanswered
The two-day sale kicks off on Friday, and the promotion runs through the end of the day on Saturday. Best Buy is putting up discounted iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and iPhones. Yes, the iPhone 7 is included, so if you still haven’t gotten a new iPhone 7 you should head over to Best Buy to check it out.
Here are Best Buy’s Apple-only deals:
iPhone
- Get a minimum $100 Best Buy Gift Card with installment billing agreement on an iPhone 7
- Get the iPhone 6s for $14.99/month
- Get the iPhone 6s Plus for $19.99/month
iPad
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro – Save $125
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro– Save $100
- iPad mini 2 – Save $50
Mac
- 13-inch MacBook Pro Non-Touch – Save $100
- MacBook Pro – Save $200 on select models
- MacBook Air – Save $200 on select models
- iMac – Save $200 on select models
Apple Watch
- Save up to $500 on select models
- Select accessories for Apple Watch – 50$ off
The special Apple sale is already available on BestBuy.com at this link, where you’ll find all the deals mentioned above as well as discounts on accessories to go with your brand new Apple toys.
Trending right now:
- The iPhone is still the only phone that matters
- 11 paid iPhone apps on sale for free for a limited time
- Watch this free app eject water from your iPhone 7’s speaker