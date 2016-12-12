Best Buy has a great iPhone 7 deal today for Green Monday

It’s not exactly Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but Green Monday is still a holiday sales event you should check out. Some retailers will offer you a bunch of great deals on the second Monday of December, and Best Buy is one of them.





Best Buy hosted a special two-day sale on Apple gear on Friday and Saturday and kicked off a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S sale on Sunday. For Green Monday, Best Buy set up a special sale page on its website where it lists several big discounts. Of note is a special iPhone 7 deal. Best Buy will get you $50 in savings and a $250 gift card when you buy Apple’s latest iPhone with an AT&T plan.

If you’re shopping for discounted Android flagship, then you might be interested in deals on the Galaxy S7 series. Best Buy is offering the Galaxy S7 for $1 down, while the Galaxy S7 edge costs $99 — and for either model, you have to get a Verizon plan.

Here are other Green Monday deals on Best Buy’s website:

$899.99 70-inch Vizio 4K UHD TV with Chromecast (save $400)

$649.99 65-inch LG Smart Full HD TV (save $150)

$599 65-inch Toshiba 4K UHD TV with Chromecast (save $200)

$249 PlayStation 4 Uncharted 4 bundle (save $50)

$229.99 48-inch Vizio Full HD TV (save $120)

$179.99 40-inch LG Full HD TV (save $100)

$179.99 Motorola Moto G (save $20)

$149 11.6-inch HP Chromebook laptop (save $199)

Save $50 on iPad Pro purchases

Save up to 30% on Skullcandy Headphones

Save up to $250 on Select Surface Devices

Save up to $400 when you buy Oculus with select Oculus Ready PCs

These are just some of the deals Best Buy set up for Green Monday 2016; see all of them at this link. Some of the deals are available all week, while others will soon expire, but you get free shipping all season long on BestBuy.com.

