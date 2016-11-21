Best Black Friday deals on Apple gear: iPhone 7, MacBooks, iPads, Beats and more

Don’t expect Apple to significantly reduce the prices of any of its hot products on Black Friday. That’s never going to happen. The company is already promoting holiday gift ideas on its website (with free shipping included) and offering small incentives to use Apple Pay online, but that’s about everything you can expect.

The real Black Friday deals on Apple hardware come from Apple’s retail partners, including electronics retailers and wireless carriers looking to capture your attention during the busy holidays shopping season. In what follows, we’ve listed some of the best deals you’ll find on the iPhone 7, Macs and iPads during the Black Friday 2016 shopping season.

iPhone

Best Buy: iPhone 7 with installment billing agreement from AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon (up to $250 Best Buy gift card)

Best Buy: iPhone SE starting at $9.99/month for 24 months from AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon (save $160)

eBay: $619.99 32GB iPhone 7 Unlocked (save $29.01)

eBay: $709.99 32GB iPhone 7 Unlocked (save $39.01)

eBay:: $799.99 32GB iPhone 7 Unlocked (save $49.01)

Sam’s Club: iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – Prices on Nov. 22nd

Sam’s Club: $250 gift card and waived activation on any iPhone (iPhone 7 included) bought on installment plan – deal starts on November 12th

T-Mobile: iPhone for all: iPhone SE 16gb $99 after bill credits

T-Mobile: iPhone accessory bundle: 30% off iPhone accessories when you buy three

Target: Free iPhone 7 with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon plan (get a $250 Target Gift Card)

Target: Free iPhone 7 Plus with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon plan (get a $250 Target Gift Card)

Target: 10% off all iPhones – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion

Walmart: $99 16GB iPhone 5s on Straight Talk Wireless (save $50)

iPad

Best Buy: Save $125 on all 9.7-inch iPad Pro

eBay: $649.99 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi (all colors) – eBay Cyber Monday deal

hhgregg: $729.99 32GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (save $79)

hhgregg: $549.99 32GB 9.7-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (save $50)

hhgregg: $32GB 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi (save $50)

Sam’s Club: $175 off any 9.7-inch iPad Pro – online exclusive

T-Mobile: iPad on us promo: Free iPad (Mini 4 via Bill Credits), $250 off 32GB iPad Pro 9.7 32gb or iPad Air 2

Target: Starting at $449 9.7-inch iPad Pro (save $150.99)

Target: Starting at $274 iPad Air 2 (save $125.99)

Target: Starting $199.79 iPad mini 2 (save $70.20)

Target: 10% off all iPads – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion

Walmart: $269 32GB Apple iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi (save $50) – pre-Black Friday deal

Walmart: $199 32GB iPad mini 2 (save $70)

Mac

Apple TV

Best Buy: $159.99 64GB Apple TV (save $40)

hhgregg: $129.99 32GB Apple TV (save $20)

Meijer: $52.49 Apple TV (save $17.50) – Thanksgiving Day deal

Target: 25% off on all Apple TV models

Beats Headphones

Target: $180 Beats Solo 2 wireless headphones (save $119.99)

Target: $89.99 Powerbeats 2 Wireless headphones (save $110) – on Thanksgiving Day part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion

Target: 10% off all Beats headphones – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion

Walmart: $145 Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 On-Ear Headphones (save $55) – pre-Black Friday deal

Walmart: $69 Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats In-Ear Earbud Headphones: (save $31) – pre-Black Friday deal

Apple Watch

Kohl’s: $369 Apple Watch Series 2 38mm (get $105 in Kohl’s Cash)

Kohl’s: $Apple Watch Series 1 38mm (get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

Target: Starting at $369 Apple Watch Series 2

Target: $198 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $71.98)

iPod touch

Target: 20% off all iPod models

Target: 10% off all iPods – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion

Toys R Us: Apple iPod touch 6th generation— Save $50

iTunes gift cards

Best Buy: Buy one iTunes Gift Card get one 30% off

BJ’s: $96.99 iTunes $100 gift card (save $10 extra with coupon)

BJ’s: $48.99 iTunes $50 gift card (save $5 extra with coupon)

GameStop: $50 iTunes card (Get $8 iTunes bonus)

GameStop: $25 iTunes card (Get $4 iTunes bonus)

hhgregg: $44.99 for $50 iTunes Gift Card

We’ll update the guide with new deals on Apple hardware as they pop up.

