Best Black Friday deals on Apple gear: iPhone 7, MacBooks, iPads, Beats and more

Don’t expect Apple to significantly reduce the prices of any of its hot products on Black Friday. That’s never going to happen. The company is already promoting holiday gift ideas on its website (with free shipping included) and offering small incentives to use Apple Pay online, but that’s about everything you can expect.
The real Black Friday deals on Apple hardware come from Apple’s retail partners, including electronics retailers and wireless carriers looking to capture your attention during the busy holidays shopping season. In what follows, we’ve listed some of the best deals you’ll find on the iPhone 7, Macs and iPads during the Black Friday 2016 shopping season.
DEAL ALERT: Don’t like these deals? Check out an even bigger Black Friday sale right here
iPhone
- Best Buy: iPhone 7 with installment billing agreement from AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon (up to $250 Best Buy gift card)
- Best Buy: iPhone SE starting at $9.99/month for 24 months from AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon (save $160)
- eBay: $619.99 32GB iPhone 7 Unlocked (save $29.01)
- eBay: $709.99 32GB iPhone 7 Unlocked (save $39.01)
- eBay:: $799.99 32GB iPhone 7 Unlocked (save $49.01)
- Sam’s Club: iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – Prices on Nov. 22nd
- Sam’s Club: $250 gift card and waived activation on any iPhone (iPhone 7 included) bought on installment plan – deal starts on November 12th
- T-Mobile: iPhone for all: iPhone SE 16gb $99 after bill credits
- T-Mobile: iPhone accessory bundle: 30% off iPhone accessories when you buy three
- Target: Free iPhone 7 with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon plan (get a $250 Target Gift Card)
- Target: Free iPhone 7 Plus with qualified AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon plan (get a $250 Target Gift Card)
- Target: 10% off all iPhones – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion
- Walmart: $99 16GB iPhone 5s on Straight Talk Wireless (save $50)
iPad
- Best Buy: Save $125 on all 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- eBay: $649.99 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi (all colors) – eBay Cyber Monday deal
- hhgregg: $729.99 32GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (save $79)
- hhgregg: $549.99 32GB 9.7-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (save $50)
- hhgregg: $32GB 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi (save $50)
- Sam’s Club: $175 off any 9.7-inch iPad Pro – online exclusive
- T-Mobile: iPad on us promo: Free iPad (Mini 4 via Bill Credits), $250 off 32GB iPad Pro 9.7 32gb or iPad Air 2
- Target: Starting at $449 9.7-inch iPad Pro (save $150.99)
- Target: Starting at $274 iPad Air 2 (save $125.99)
- Target: Starting $199.79 iPad mini 2 (save $70.20)
- Target: 10% off all iPads – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion
- Walmart: $269 32GB Apple iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi (save $50) – pre-Black Friday deal
- Walmart: $199 32GB iPad mini 2 (save $70)
Mac
- Amazon: $1,399 13.3-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar (save $100)
- Best Buy: $1,599.99 27-inch iMac (save $200)
- Best Buy: $999.99 13-inch MacBook Air (save $200)
- Best Buy: $899.99 21.5-inch iMac (save $200)
- Best Buy: $799.99 13-inch MacBook Air (save $200)
- Best Buy: Save up to $200 on select MacBook models
- eBay: $1,899.99 Apple iMac MK482LL/A, 27-inch 5K, i5, 8GB, 2TB Fusion (save $249) – eBay Cyber Monday deal
- eBay: $786.99 Apple MacBook Air MMGF2LL/A, i5, 8GB, 128GB SSD(save $162) – eBay Cyber Monday deal
- Newegg: $379.99 11.6-inch MacBook Air (save $120)
Apple TV
- Best Buy: $159.99 64GB Apple TV (save $40)
- hhgregg: $129.99 32GB Apple TV (save $20)
- Meijer: $52.49 Apple TV (save $17.50) – Thanksgiving Day deal
- Target: 25% off on all Apple TV models
Beats Headphones
- Target: $180 Beats Solo 2 wireless headphones (save $119.99)
- Target: $89.99 Powerbeats 2 Wireless headphones (save $110) – on Thanksgiving Day part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion
- Target: 10% off all Beats headphones – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion
- Walmart: $145 Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 On-Ear Headphones (save $55) – pre-Black Friday deal
- Walmart: $69 Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats In-Ear Earbud Headphones: (save $31) – pre-Black Friday deal
Apple Watch
- Kohl’s: $369 Apple Watch Series 2 38mm (get $105 in Kohl’s Cash)
- Kohl’s: $Apple Watch Series 1 38mm (get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)
- Target: Starting at $369 Apple Watch Series 2
- Target: $198 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $71.98)
iPod touch
- Target: 20% off all iPod models
- Target: 10% off all iPods – on November 20th part of the 10 Days of Deals promotion
- Toys R Us: Apple iPod touch 6th generation— Save $50
iTunes gift cards
- Best Buy: Buy one iTunes Gift Card get one 30% off
- BJ’s: $96.99 iTunes $100 gift card (save $10 extra with coupon)
- BJ’s: $48.99 iTunes $50 gift card (save $5 extra with coupon)
- GameStop: $50 iTunes card (Get $8 iTunes bonus)
- GameStop: $25 iTunes card (Get $4 iTunes bonus)
- hhgregg: $44.99 for $50 iTunes Gift Card
We’ll update the guide with new deals on Apple hardware as they pop up.
Trending right now:
- Microsoft is offering major discounts on Xbox One games and consoles for Black Friday
- 10 hidden iPhone tricks Apple never told you about
- Today’s your last chance to get a NES Classic