The best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands you can get right now

Nomad

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple’s $799 smartwatch that’s built to take on just about any activity you can imagine doing, whether it be going for a simple jog around your neighborhood or going deep-sea diving. It’s a super-rugged, tough-as-nails smartwatch that easily rivals the likes of Garmin in terms of fitness tracking, durability and features. Plus, you get all the perks of the traditional Apple Watch experience.

If you’ve picked one up, chances are you’re also looking for some sweet bands to pair with it. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands you can get in 2024 from third-party brands as well as Apple itself, all at various price points with different styles and materials.

All of these bands will also fit the original Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Alpine Loop





Apple

The Alpine Loop is a great option if you want something basic that’s still durable and will last a long time. Available in three different colorways, the Alpine Loop features high-strength yarn with two textile layers woven together for extra durability. The G-hook loops in for the perfect fit, and it remains comfortable all day long. Plus, it looks super dope.





Nomad Rugged Band





Nomad

We’ve been fans of Nomad’s bands for the Apple Watch for years, and the brand’s Rugged Band is the perfect addition to any Apple Watch Ultra 2. It comes with an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber construction that’s both durable and plenty breathable, while also being completely waterproof. There are custom-designed stainless steel lugs and buckles on each variant, and the colors perfectly match the Ultra 2’s aesthetic. I’m a huge fan of the Atlantic Blue version myself, but the Ultra Orange, Black and White versions look good, too.





Spigen Lite Fit Ultra





Amazon

Spigen’s Lite Fit Ultra is one of the few loop-style bands on the market, and it’s a good one. The band, specially designed for the Ultra 2, offers stretchy nylon with a stainless steel connector and zinc alloy buckle for a reliable fit all day long. It’s waterproof and easy to clean, plus it’s plenty affordable. You can get it in Black, Khaki, Navy or Orange (aka the correct color).





UAG Active Strap 2.0





UAG

Urban Armor Gear (a.k.a. UAG) makes some awesome gear for the great outdoors, and the Active Strap 2.0 is a great addition to your Apple Watch Ultra 2 if you’ll be spending a lot of time in the water. Its design, inspired by surf leashes, comes with a hook-and-loop fastener, breathable construction and stainless steel buckles that contour to your wrist for comfort. The entire band is water-resistant and quick to dry after a surfing session.





Sandmarc Leather Edition Band





Sandmarc

Based in San Diego, California, Sandmarc is a brand that broadly appeals to creators and influencers with accessories for cameras, smartphones and watches alike. The company’s Leather Edition band for the Ultra 2 is a favorite among users; it’s crafted out of high quality, full-grain leather that pairs with the Ultra’s robust design. The stainless steel lugs and buckle add a premium touch to the aesthetic, and it’s available in four colors: Brown, Black, Navy, and Sand.





Apple Ocean Band





Apple

The Ocean Band from Apple is great for every activity involving water, whether it be jumping in the pool during the summer or going deep sea diving with a wetsuit. The band is made of a high-performance elastomer with a “tubular geometry.” This means the band can stretch around any wrist and fit comfortably, even when you’re wearing a wetsuit. There’s a titanium buckle and adjustable loop to keep it secure, and it comes in vibrant colors that are absolutely sick.





Spigen DuraPro Flex Ultra





Spigen

If you’re on a budget but still want a band for your Ultra 2 that’s durable and tough, check out the DuraPro Flex from Spigen. Made from lightweight, breathable nylon, the band is both sleek yet robust enough to handle your everyday adventures while looking good in the process. It secures to your wrist using velcro for the perfect fit and comes in a nice Khaki finish, as well as ordinary Black.





Barton Elite Silicone Band





Amazon

Fans of a traditional silicone-and-buckle band will dig the Elite Silicone band from Barton. Its textured top and stainless steel lugs give it a cool look that blends perfectly with the Ultra 2, while still looking tame enough to wear during any social event. Plus, you can remove the Apple Watch adapters on either end and use the band on traditional 22mm watches, something that can’t be said for a vast majority of Apple Watch bands.





Nomad Titanium Band





Nomad

If you want something luxurious to grace your wrist as you rock the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it doesn’t get much better than Nomad’s Titanium Band. At $300, it’s far from the cheapest out there, but you get what you pay for. It’s masterfully crafted out of Grade 2 titanium using an advanced, diamond-like carbon coating so it looks good, holds up to everyday life and remains as lightweight as possible. It comes with all the tools you need to remove links for the perfect fit, and it’s available in both Natural and Black finishes.





Apple Trail Loop





Amazon

Apple's official Trail Loop is a great choice if you want a band that’s easy-on, easy-off and can still handle all the off-road scenarios you find yourself in. It’s made of a soft, double-layer nylon weave with a pull-tab that makes adjusting it a breeze. The band itself is comfortable to wear all day long, and its design is versatile enough to wear anywhere you go. It comes in a variety of colors with various accents to help your Apple Watch stand out.





Bandwerk Seaqual Ocean Plastic Band





Bandwerk

For those who want to do their part in protecting the environment, check out this strap from Bandwerk. It’s made from a recycled polyester yarn called “Seaqual Yarn” that’s eco-friendly and helps to reduce plastic found in the ocean. The underside is a synthetic material made from food waste like apple skins and cores, which is pretty fitting given the band’s designed for an Apple Watch. It comes in a handful of colors to give your Ultra 2 a unique look, and it’s perfectly comfortable to wear all day long.





Nomad Sport Band





Nomad

We’d be remiss not to mention Nomad’s excellent Sport Band, which is a fantastic strap not just for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 but any Apple Watch you buy. Its soft and flexible FKM design, coupled with an aluminum closure pin, makes it a great choice for workouts, rugged outdoor adventures and trips to the office alike. Plus, Nomad is always releasing new colors in surprise drops, making it the band to keep your eyes on even if you don’t buy one today.





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

