Best Apple Watch Presidents’ Day deals: Series 9 and more

If you’ve always wanted to own an Apple Watch, or you’ve been thinking about making an upgrade from an older model, now’s a great time to do so by taking advantage of this year’s Apple Watch Presidents’ Day deals from various retailers. Whether you want to stick to a tight budget with the Apple Watch SE, or you have an eye on the latest models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — there’s something for you here, but you have to hurry because we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these popular smartwatches.

Best Apple Watch SE Presidents’ Day deals

The first-generation Apple Watch SE and the second-generation Apple Watch SE are our recommendations if you want a budget-friendly Apple Watch that still offers most of the features that have made the wearable devices so popular. You’re going to have to be quick with your transaction though, as we expect Apple Watch SE Presidents’ Day deals to attract a lot of attention from shoppers, so stocks may get sold out sooner than you think.

Best Apple Watch Ultra Presidents’ Day deals

If you want the premium Apple Watch experience, you should set your sights on the Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, whichever model your budget permits. In addition to their large and bright displays and powerful performance, these wearable devices are designed to withstand the elements, which make them perfect for those who love going on outdoor adventures. They’re also the most expensive among Apple’s smartwatches, which is why you shouldn’t miss these Apple Watch Ultra Presidents’ Day deals.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Presidents’ Day deals

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch available, according to our roundup of the best smartwatches, so it’s our top recommendation if you’re an iPhone owner. It’s packed with health-monitoring features and offers smooth performance, which makes it an easy upgrade from previous models, as well as a great choice if it will be your first wearable device. We expect stocks of Apple Watch Series 9 Presidents’ Day deals to sell out quickly, so hurry if you want to pocket the savings from the offers below.

Other Apple Watch Presidents’ Day deals worth talking about

Going for older models of the Apple Watch for bigger savings isn’t a bad idea, especially with the huge discounts that you can get from Apple Watch Presidents’ Day deals. You’re going to miss out on certain features, but as long as you’ll be able to upgrade the wearable device to the latest watchOS, it will still work well by today’s standards.