The best Apple Presidents' Day deals for 2024: Save up to 30% on MacBooks, AirPods and more

Need a tech refresh this year? Watches, iPads and accessories are also on sale.

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated
George Washington might have cut down a cherry tree, but it's the Apple that's falling today. Save big with Apple Presidents' Day sales on both accessories and heavy-hitters such as AirPods and MacBooks, so you can walk away with some shiny new gadgets and a still-bulging wallet. One deal definitely worth noting: the Apple Watch SE, available for just $189.

Not an Apple fan? There are plenty of other Presidents' Day tech sales to peruse. And be sure to check out the overall best Presidents' Day sales of 2024 to save on everything from TVs to mattresses and much, much more.

The best Presidents' Day Apple deals overall

The best Presidents' Day 2024 MacBook deals

There's no denying the appeal of a MacBook, but if you've never tried one for yourself, now's a great time to take the plunge. You can save up to $249 on popular models.

Apple

Apple 2020 MacBook Air

$750$999Save $249

Although this is an older model, don't let that fool you — it's still a seriously powerful laptop with a seriously great discount. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which means it can handle intensive tasks like photo editing with ease, all while storing the important files you need for work, school or just life. 

$750 at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 iPad deals

The iPad is the ultimate entertainment machine, and you can even use an iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. In this Presidents' Day sale, save up to $100 on some of the latest models.

Apple

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$249$329Save $80

Although this isn't the newest iPad on the block, it is the best value. It comes with a large enough screen that you can take notes and doodle with the Apple Pencil, as well as watch your favorite content. The all-day battery life will keep you entertained no matter how long your roadtrip, too. 

$249 at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 AirPod deals

Nothing defines earbuds quite like AirPods, and now you can enjoy savings of up to $59 on some of the best models on the market.

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$190$249Save $59

Active noise cancellation shuts the world out so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings.

$190 at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables you can buy. If you're still working toward a fitness goal, snag one of these gizmos to help you stay on top of your step count.

Apple

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

$189$249Save $60

The Apple Watch SE is a fantastic entry point for a smartwatch. Not only does it monitor your sleep, heart rate, and other vital metrics, but it can even alert someone if you're involved in a crash. Neat, right? 

$189 at Amazon

Best Presidents' Day 2024 Apple accessory deals

Accessories including AirTags, Apple Pencils and other gadgets can boost your productivity and make life just a little easier. These can be pricey — but right now, there are tons of great deals.

Apple

Apple Pencil (USB-C) ​​​​​​​

$70$79Save $9

Doodle, take notes and get creative with the super-comfortable Apple Pencil.

$70 at Amazon