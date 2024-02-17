The best Apple Presidents' Day deals for 2024: Save up to 30% on MacBooks, AirPods and more

George Washington might have cut down a cherry tree, but it's the Apple that's falling today. Save big with Apple Presidents' Day sales on both accessories and heavy-hitters such as AirPods and MacBooks, so you can walk away with some shiny new gadgets and a still-bulging wallet. One deal definitely worth noting: the Apple Watch SE, available for just $189.

Not an Apple fan? There are plenty of other Presidents' Day tech sales to peruse. And be sure to check out the overall best Presidents' Day sales of 2024 to save on everything from TVs to mattresses and much, much more.

The best Presidents' Day Apple deals overall

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 MacBook deals

There's no denying the appeal of a MacBook, but if you've never tried one for yourself, now's a great time to take the plunge. You can save up to $249 on popular models.

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 Although this is an older model, don't let that fool you — it's still a seriously powerful laptop with a seriously great discount. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which means it can handle intensive tasks like photo editing with ease, all while storing the important files you need for work, school or just life. $750 at Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop $1,449 $1,599 Save $150 See at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 iPad deals

The iPad is the ultimate entertainment machine, and you can even use an iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. In this Presidents' Day sale, save up to $100 on some of the latest models.

Apple Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 Although this isn't the newest iPad on the block, it is the best value. It comes with a large enough screen that you can take notes and doodle with the Apple Pencil, as well as watch your favorite content. The all-day battery life will keep you entertained no matter how long your roadtrip, too. $249 at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $349 $449 Save $100 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $400 $499 Save $99 See at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 AirPod deals

Nothing defines earbuds quite like AirPods, and now you can enjoy savings of up to $59 on some of the best models on the market.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 Active noise cancellation shuts the world out so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings. $190 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $140 $169 Save $29 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $480 $549 Save $69 See at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearables you can buy. If you're still working toward a fitness goal, snag one of these gizmos to help you stay on top of your step count.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm) $379 $429 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $738 $799 Save $61 See at Amazon

Best Presidents' Day 2024 Apple accessory deals

Accessories including AirTags, Apple Pencils and other gadgets can boost your productivity and make life just a little easier. These can be pricey — but right now, there are tons of great deals.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $79 $129 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 See at Amazon

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $79 $99 Save $20 See at Amazon