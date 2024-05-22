The Best Apple Memorial Day Deals Happening Now



If it feels like there's a major sale happening every other week, that's because there is. But Memorial Day is the real deal. Every year, big-ticket items see price cuts that are worth shopping. Right now, you can shop impressive discounts on Apple products—and most of the savings can be found on Amazon, of course. Everything from AirPods to MacBooks are on sale right now, which makes it the perfect time to invest in—or upgrade—your tech.

You can start by leveling up your listening by saving $100 on the covetable AirPods Max or take advantage of a 31 percent price drop on AirPods. There are plenty of savings to be had on computers and tablets too. Snag an iPad Air for under $400—just in time for downloading in-flight entertainment for your summer travels. If you're looking for a wearable device that'll allow you to log your workouts and stay connected sans phone, Apple Watches (from the powerful Series 9 to the simpler SE model) are up to 29 percent off.

Below, we're sharing some of the best Memorial Day Apple sales to shop over the long weekend.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max, Apple's take on over-the-ear headphones, deliver a sublime listening experience for any occasion—from travel days to work sessions. Features like Active Noise Cancellation, on-head detection, and memory foam ear cushions allow you to dive into your playlist in comfort and style. It's notable anytime these headphones dip below $500, so snag them while they're on sale.

AirPods (2nd Generation)

At under $100, this deal on the 2nd generation of Apple's fan-favorite AirPods is too good to pass up. These headphones can switch seamlessly between your suite of Apple tech, from your iPhone to your MacBook, allowing for uninterrupted jam sessions as you go from door to desk.

Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm)

This wearable allows you to leave your phone at home without missing a beat notification. The cellular connection lets you answer phone calls or respond to text messages from the watch's interface. You don't even have to touch the watch's display to take advantage of its features—Series 9 models come complete with gesture technology that allows wearers to tap their fingers together to answer calls, check notifications, and pause their music.

Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm)

Dive deep into your health with this watch's impressive array of fitness-tracking features: You can log workouts, take an ECG at any time, get notifications for irregular heart rhythms, and track sleep, temperature, and blood oxygen metrics. Although this model doesn't offer cellular connectivity, you can still check notifications when your iPhone is nearby. It does offer GPS capabilities to track outdoor activities, as well as Fall and Crash Detection features to help you stay safe.

Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS, 44mm)

The latest model from Apple's SE line is the perfect choice for anyone in the market for a no-frills wearable. The SE boasts the same sleek profile, intuitive display, fitness capabilities, and water-resistant body as Apple's other watch offerings, but at a lower price. Although this model doesn't include features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG measurements, users can still track workouts and receive calls and texts right from their wrist.

iPad Air (5th Generation) (WiFi, 64 GB)

Several colorways of the iPad Air are $200 off ahead of Memorial Day, while shoppers can save up to 20% on models with 256GB of storage. Weighing in at just one pound, this tablet is ideal for stowing away in your carry-on or work bag. Pair it with the Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard (both currently on sale) to boost the productivity of this powerhouse device, which boasts an impressive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

2023 MacBook Pro (512 GB)

Apple's latest models rarely go on sale, so a $200 price drop for the newest iteration of the MacBook Pro is certainly worth taking advantage of. The 2023 model has 18 hours of battery life, the M3 Pro Chip to conquer demanding workflows and high-powered applications, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina screen that makes everything from games to Excel spreadsheets look amazing.

2022 MacBook Air (256 GB)

The MacBook Air is so light that you'll forget you're even toting it around—the 2022 model weighs in at just 2.7 pounds. This laptop also features advanced cameras, spatial audio, Apple's impressively fast M2 chip, and a Liquid Retina display for crisp graphics. With up to 18 hours of battery life, this strikingly slim laptop will last all day, even while running several programs.

2023 iMac

Save $100 on the iMac, Apple's all-in-one desktop model. This sleek computer does the impossible: It looks great amongst any home decor, so you can alleviate aesthetic woes caused by a bulky monitor. Looks aside, the iMac delivers an impressive performance, due in part to its HD camera, three microphone set-up, and six speaker sound system. Color-matched accessories including a mouse and Touch ID-enabled Magic Keyboard are included with your purchase.

2023 Mac Mini (256GB)

Should you wish to have the Apple experience on a monitor you already own, scoop up the Mac Mini, which is discounted for 17% off ahead of Memorial Day. Hook up this small-yet-mighty computer to your display of choice to enjoy Apple's iOS interface and lightning-fast speeds, courtesy of the M2 chip. With plenty of ports, 24 GB of memory, and 256 GB of storage, the possibilities are endless while building your ideal desk set-up.

AirTag 4 Pack

Whether you attach them to your keys or slip one into your suitcase before jetting off for the summer, Apple's AirTags ensure that you'll never lose your belongings again. With a seamless set-up and connection to Apple's vast Find My network, the AirTag is a game-changer when it comes to your peace of mind.

Does Apple have a Memorial Day sale?

Although Apple doesn't hold an official Memorial Day sale, many retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, drop prices on Apple products during their holiday sales. Right now, we're seeing deals on items across Apple's categories, including MacBooks and AirPods. Since items are likely to sell out, we recommend shopping the sales as soon as possible to take advantage of the savings.

How long will Memorial Day sales last?

Memorial Day is the last Monday in May—this year, the holiday falls on May 27. Retailers use it as an occasion to slash prices on everything from tech to furniture. Sales will most likely run until the holiday weekend ends on the 27th—and potentially through the following week. While there's always the chance that retailers could continue to drop prices on products throughout the weekend, we recommend shopping soon before items sell out.

