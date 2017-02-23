Behold: This all-screen iPhone 8 with a Touch Bar looks like a game-changer

We’re just days away from the start of the annual Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain, where the world’s top Android device makers will show off their latest and greatest creations. LG will reportedly unveil its next-generation LG G6 flagship phone, Samsung seemingly has a fresh new tablet to show off, and dozens of other companies will unveil hot next-generation Android phones as well. But despite all of the new announcements expected at MWC 2017 in just a few days, there’s still one phone that continues to generate more hype and buzz than any other device… and we’re still seven months away from seeing it unveiled.

That’s right, it’s the iPhone 8, and now Apple’s hotly anticipated new iPhone has been imagined running iOS 11 with a Touch Bar. The results are so awesome, they need to be seen to be believed.





Despite the painfully long wait Apple fans still have to endure before the completely redesigned iPhone 8 finally becomes a reality, we already know plenty about the new phone. Reliable sources headed by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have revealed that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be the first in a new line of iPhones, and will be released separately from the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus Apple is seemingly still planning.

Even though it’s early in the game, it’s already a safe bet that the iPhone 8 will feature a new OLED display that occupies most of the phone’s face. The home button will be removed to allow Apple to shrink down the bezel beneath the screen, and the top and side bezels will reportedly see significant size reductions as well. In fact, Apple’s new iPhone 8 will supposedly fit a large 5.8-inch OLED screen into a phone that is roughly the same size as the iPhone 7, which sports a 4.7-inch display.

We’ve had no shortage of concept mockups that attempt to imagine what the new iPhone 8 will look like. Most recently, we saw a gorgeous all-screen iPhone 8 running iOS 11 and another iPhone 8 mockup that imagined a new “function area” where the home button used to be. Now, YouTube user AGVIDEOS has taken that concept a big step forward and imagined what it might be like to have an all-screen iPhone 8 with a dedicated Touch Bar region like the MacBook Pro.

There are a few glaring technical issues with the hardware imagined in this video — namely, the phone doesn’t have an ear speaker or any front-facing cameras and sensors — but the iOS 11 software features mocked up by the video’s creator look incredible. The new Touch Bar area makes multitasking a breeze, and the on-screen navigation gestures would be welcomed with open arms by all iOS devices users. There’s also a next-generation AirDrop feature with a brilliant interface that we would love to see Apple take inspiration from.

Will any of these fantastic features actually make their way to the iPhone 8 or iOS 11? Only time will tell. But for now, at least we can enjoy the video:

