Behold: This is the iPhone 8 of your dreams

We’re just two weeks away from seeing Samsung officially take the wraps off of its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. Of course, BGR already unofficially took the wraps off of the Galaxy S8 during Mobile World Congress earlier this month, and we pretty much already know everything there is to know at this point. An official unveiling means we’ll be just around the corner from seeing Samsung’s hot new flagship phones hit store shelves though, so we’re still anxiously awaiting Samsung’s Galaxy S8 press conference on March 29th.

As you can see with a quick Google Trends search, however, there’s another phone that’s stealing the Galaxy S8’s thunder even though it’s still more than six months away from being released. That’s right, Apple’s iPhone 8 is still the mostly hotly anticipated smartphone of 2017 even now, with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 release just over the horizon. We still have a bit of a wait to endure before the real thing arrives, but a new video gives us what may be our closest look so far at what to expect from Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8 when it debuts this fall.





Nothing is official until Apple announces it on stage this coming September, but we have seen enough leaks from well-positioned insiders to know the basics of what is most likely coming from Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone later this year. Sources like KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and reporters from The Wall Street Journal with solid track records have given us tidbits here and there, and it looks like we can expect a completely redesigned iPhone 8 that will be announced alongside upgraded iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus handsets this September.

Rumor has it the new iPhone 8 will pack a large 5.8-inch OLED display into a phone that’s about the same size as the current 4.7-inch iPhone 7. The home button will be removed, the Touch ID fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the display itself, and the screen will take up much more of the phone’s face than it has in the past. We’ve seen a few different graphic designers try to imagine what the new iPhone 8 might look like, but a new effort from design student Arthur Reis might be the closest anyone has come so far to the real deal.

Reis’s concept shows a stunning iPhone 8 with the new glass sandwich design we’ve read so much about. The aluminum housing on the current iPhones will reportedly be replaced with a glass front and back held together by a stainless steel mid-frame. The glass back will facilitate wireless charging, if rumors pan out, and the overall shape is expected to be very similar to the current iPhones, though the edges of the OLED screen may curve down slightly.

A video of Reis’s vision for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 is embedded below.

