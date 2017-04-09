Behold: The Alexa-enabled smart home controller of your dreams

The ability to control all of your connected devices from your smartphone is great. The ability to control all of your connected devices with your voice is great. The ability to control all of your connected devices from a centralized control panel is great. Now, meet the one device that covers all three of those bases perfectly.

NuBryte’s Touchpoint All-in-One Family Hub might feature one of the smartest designs we’ve seen in a long, long time. It replaces a regular old light switch, so it installs anywhere in your home in just a few minutes. From there, you’re off to the races — check out everything the NuBryte Touchpoint can do:

ALL-IN-ONE HOME AUTOMATION: Make your house a smart home in minutes, one room at a time. Simply replace your light switch with NuBryte Touchpoint. Connect & Protect, from any NuBryte console, or remotely via Nubryte APP.

HOME SECURITY: Detract and deter with 100 decibel siren and flashing overhead lights. Instant video alerts to your phone when triggered (with NuBryte APP). Built-in wide-angle camera and advanced motion detection up to 30’. No Contracts/Monthly Fees.

SMART LIGHTING: Touch-Free light control, and 5 easy-to-use lighting automation and digital dimming modes. Motion-based on/off, Morning Wake Up, Bedtime dimmer, Night light and Vacation lights. Works with standard dimmable bulbs.

INTERCOM: Combine 2 or more Touchpoint consoles for an instant home intercom system. (WiFi)

FAMILY HUB: Indoor/Outdoor Temperature & Humidity, 5-Day Weather Forecast, Calendar, Notifications and Event Alerts, Energy Monitoring, and more! Now, with Amazon Alexa voice control with Echo, Dot, and Tap!

NuBryte Touchpoint All-in-One Smart Security, Lighting Automation, Intercom, Family Hub - Singl…: $249.00

