Beats Solo3 wireless headphones drop to their lowest price ever in Amazon sale

Apple’s AirPods are definitely novel, and they offer a solid user experience and good sound to boot. But they’re far from being the best wireless headphones Apple has ever made. No, that honor unquestionably goes to the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which offer the best sound a pair of Beats headphones has ever produced. The catch — you knew there had to be a catch — is that they’re quite expensive. With a retail price of $300, they’re out of reach for many people out there… until now.

For a very limited amount of time, Amazon has dropped the price of the Black Beats Solo3 headphones to just $159.99. That’s nearly 50% off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these hot headphones. In fact, it’s even lower than last year’s Black Friday sale prices, which is impressive to say the least. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this sale.

A few highlights from the product page:

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

What’s in the Box: Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide, warranty card

Height: 7.8 in / 19.8 cm Weight: 7.58 oz / 215 g

Also of note, a few other colors are on sale at prices well below MSRP, including the popular white model, which is discounted to $173.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black: Too low to display

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Gloss White: Too low to display

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Gloss Black: Too low to display

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Gold: Too low to display

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Silver: Too low to display









