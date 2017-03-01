Beats Solo3, the only over-ear headphones with Apple’s W1 chip, are $80 off on Amazon

The newly released BeatsX wireless earbuds were just the fourth headphones in the world to feature Apple’s exciting new W1 wireless chip. The chip combines the latest Class 1 Bluetooth technology with some of Apple’s own features to offer incredible wireless range as well as some extra functions like instant hassle-free pairing and more. There are other earbuds that pack Apple’s W1 chip as well, including the Powerbeats3 and the AirPods, which are still impossible to find unless you pay a premium on Amazon.

As for over-ear headphones, there’s only one option on the planet right now — the Beats Solo3 — and they’re on sale on Amazon for a limited time in four different colors.

Here are some key details from the product page:

  • Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening
  • Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls
  • What’s in the Box: Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide, warranty card

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black: Too low to display
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Gloss White: Too low to display
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Gold: Too low to display
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Rose Gold: Too low to display


