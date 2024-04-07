Battery storage facility plans for Waterford, New London before Connecticut Siting Council

Apr. 6—Hanwha QCells America Inc., developer for one of the largest standalone battery energy storage facilities in Hunt County, Texas, has proposed similar, smaller facilities for Waterford and New London.

The company, a solar and energy storage facility developer and contractor headquartered in Irvine, Calif., has filed two petitions with the Connecticut Siting Council for energy storage facilities on State Pier Road in New London and on Norwich Road in Quaker Hill.

According to the petitions, each facility would "help improve grid consistency by supplying saved electricity during high peak demand times thereby helping to avoid numerous brownouts or power failures."

The first petition, filed in January, calls for a battery storage facility to be built on a 0.84-acre parcel adjacent and southwest of 163 State Pier Road in New London, next to an existing Eversource electrical vault. Pending petition approval, QCells anticipates the facility would come online in September 2026.

The company, in a second petition filed this past week, seeks to build a facility on a 0.98-acre parcel at 40 Norwich Road, the site of a former pump station. The site plans do not indicate whether the building would be demolished.

Hanwha QCells expects the facility to be operational in October 2026.

Both will feature 48 lithium-ion batteries, liquid-cooled, that will store approximately 4.0 megawatts of energy from the grid, according to the petitions. Both are "capable of changing from a full 4.0 MW charge to 4.0 MW discharge in less than 1 second."

The company indicates in the petitions that both areas have a limited ability to import electricity, and that the facilities would help alleviate that by allowing storage of energy at off-peak times and discharge back into the grid when demand increases.

The company would be responsible for the maintenance and operation of both facilities.

The siting council must decide on the New London petition by July 3, and the Waterford petition by September 23.

A representative of Hanwha QCells could not be reached for comment.

