Battery storage facility being built near Palm Springs airport to help prevent blackouts

Construction at the corner of Gene Autry Trail and East Mesquite Avenue could lead to an innovative power upgrade for Palm Springs residents. The eye-catching work is easily visible by drivers and might lead to questions about what crews are working on.

What is being built at the corner of Gene Autry Trail and East Mesquite Avenue?

Thirteen batteries to be used as part of a 20 megawatt energy storage station are being installed at the property. According to a permit approved by the Palm Springs Planning Commission in 2021, each battery is about 10 feet tall and 53 feet long.

A rendering of a battery storage facility being built on Gene Autry Trail and East Mesquite Avenue.

The large batteries will be connected to the nearby Southern California Edison Station via an underground cable to help avoid blackouts. The unmanned station will charge when energy demand is low and release energy during peak usage.

The city permit says the battery system provides an instantaneous response compared to the traditional gas-fired power generation sources.

Who is building the project?

The Chicago-based renewable energy company Hecate Energy proposed the project in conjunction with the property owner. The company's website says Hecate manages more than 50 active projects, with over 20 either operational or in late stage development.

When will construction conclude?

The construction team has not indicated an end date, according to city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell.

What will the facility look like when it is finished?

The batteries will be shielded from public view by a 7-foot masonry wall with landscaping along the exterior. The batteries themselves resemble storage containers.

Is it safe?

The site comes equipped with an electrical and fire system designed to automatically open breakers during faulty conditions, according to the city permit. During a fire, the permit says the protection system would automatically power the core down.

Two other battery storage facilities exist within Palm Springs and the city expects more to be approved in the future, Blaisdell said.

Sam Morgen covers the City of Palm Springs for The Desert Sun. Reach him at smorgen@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Battery storage facility under construction near Palm Springs airport