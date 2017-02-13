Battery Capacity in Smaller iPhone 8 Could Be As Much As iPhone 7 Plus

Apple might opt for an all-glass casing to support wireless charging in iPhone 8.

The smaller version of Apple’s iPhone 8 could pack as much battery capacity as the iPhone 7 Plus, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said according to MacRumors.

Kuo said the iPhone 8 will come with a 2,700 mAh L-shaped 2-cell battery pack. He added the iPhone 8, which could be called “iPhone X” in honor of the smartphone’s 10th anniversary, will carry dimensions similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 released last year.

The company plans to implement the battery with a stacked logic board, called a “substrate-like PCB mainboard.” Reducing the components is necessary, since battery technology is not expected to make any breakthroughs in the next three to five years, Kuo said.

The battery life of the rumored OLED iPhone could be better than the 5.5-inch LCD model, since OLED panels are more energy-efficient, Kuo said.

As of now, the iPhone 7 has a 1,960 mAh battery and the iPhone 7 Plus has a 2,900 mAh battery.

iPhone 8 Rumored Features

The highly-anticipated iPhone 8 is expected to come with an OLED screen which could stretch across the entire front of the device. The sides of the new model might be made of forged stainless steel, and the back of the iPhone 8 is expected to be made of glass instead of metal.

Apple has been working to ditch the physical home button from the new device by placing it underneath the display surface and will be a button to touch not press. Apple might also get rid of the physical buttons on the side of the device and replace it with touch-sensitive inlays in the metal, according to a recent Fast Company report.

Other rumored features include face recognition, improved 3D Touch, and dual lens cameras on the 5.5-inch iPhone and the 5.8-inch models.

Apple is expected to release three new iPhones this September, a 4.7-inch model, a 5.5-inch and all-new OLED model.

