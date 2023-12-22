I barely lasted one week after trading my iPhone for a 'dumb' phone

The Light Phone 2 is a phone without a web browser or app store.

I swapped my new iPhone for a Light Phone 2 to see how long I'd last without social media.

"Dumb phones" are becoming more popular amongst Gen Z, but I'm not convinced.

I traded in my new iPhone 14 Pro Max for a pared-down Light Phone 2, and I was shocked at how much I've come to depend on technology.

The Light Phone 2 belongs to a category of devices sometimes called "dumb phones." They're simplified phones without social media apps or a web browser. For $299, Light offers some escape from the online world.

I replaced my phone with a Light Phone 2 for a few outings to experience life without a small personal computer in my pocket. As a tech-obsessed Gen Zer, it was an anxiety-inducing.

I've had a smartphone since middle school, so it's hard to recall a time when cellphones were only used for calling and texting.

As a 24-year-old New Yorker, I use my iPhone for navigation, music, and connecting to the world around me. From playing virtual solitaire on the subway to quickly searching a recipe while I'm shopping for groceries, it's almost always in my hand.

The size difference between the Light Phone 2 (left) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (right) was shocking. Jordan Hart/Business Insider

I didn't expect it to feel so similar to a toddler toy when I held it next to the Light Phone 2. I observed vivid colors versus black and white, and endless entertainment versus a straightforward purpose.

Without my $1,000 "toy" to placate me in public, I was forced to be more in touch with my surroundings.

The Light Phone offers a limited range of features. I was able to call and text as soon as I activated the phone. To add the optional tools, which I desperately needed, I had to do so on Light's website.

From the website, I added the music tool, directions, a calendar, a podcast tool, and notes.

Navigation was easy to use and straightforward on the Light Phone 2. Jordan Hart/BI

I was pleasantly surprised at how well the navigation worked in New York City. I worried there would only be directions for driving, but there was a public transportation option.

As for entertainment, I didn't download music files for listening, but I was able to get my favorite podcasts on the Light Phone via the online dashboard on my laptop.

Instead of mindlessly scrolling social media while waiting for my coffee order, I was listening to podcasts and learning something new. I appreciated the opportunity, but I missed my TikTok "For You" page.

The Light Phone 2 is for "going light," according to the message on the box. And, the notion is becoming more mainstream through collaborations with public figures like Kendrick Lamar, who launched a limited-edition version of the phone earlier this year that quickly sold out.

Kendrick Lamar's design company teamed up for a limited-edition Light Phone that quickly sold out. The phone came with a "language" tool that acts like a magic 8 ball. pgLang

There are crops of Gen Zers who are pushing back on today's technology and seeking out dumb phones as a way to limit screen time and connect IRL.

But, after a week of downgrading, I'm not fully convinced I'm ready to turn away from instant access to information or a quick distraction from my own thoughts.

The Light Phone helped me live in the moment and be more aware of my surroundings, but I found myself missing the convenience of having a camera, computer, and a lifeline to the wider world in my back pocket.

So for now, it's back to my iPhone — and all of its pros and cons. But it's nice to know that a quieter, pared-down device like the Light Phone exists for when I'm thinking about slowing down and doing a digital detox.

