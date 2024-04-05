Banneker program participants given laptops to improve digital equity in Bloomington

One hundred Bloomington residents became prepared for better access to the internet on Tuesday thanks to Comcast and United Way of South Central Indiana.

Each received from Comcast the gift of a new laptop computer to reward participation in programs at the Banneker Community Center, including early education and summer camp programs.

The recipients had been recognized by United Way and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department for joining programs at Banneker that help close a skills gap affecting especially low-income and older residents.

Rochelle Shipley (center) and her kids receive computers thanks to Comcast's gift of 100 laptops to United Way of South Central Indiana and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department. From left: Randy Rogers, president and CEO of United Way, holding 2-year-old Jennylyn Shipley; Jennylyn's twin sister, Jameel; Rochelle Shipley; Eveylyn Shipley; Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson; Lilliona Shipley.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson and Randy Rogers, president and CEO of United Way of South-Central Indiana, welcomed and spoke personally to the Bloomington residents at the Tuesday gathering.

More: CEO Randy Rogers on merger and future of United Way of South Central Indiana

In a press release, Comcast noted that the company in the past 3 years “has made more than $3 million in cash and in-kind donations to community-based organizations in Indiana … focusing on initiatives designed to foster digital equity.”

Comcast also reported that it provides 20 so-called “lift zones” in Indiana, described by the company as “robust Wi-Fi hotspots in safe places where kids and adults have access to high-speed WiFi, learn digital skills, and participate in remote learning.”

The company identified Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington Ferguson Crestmont Club and Lincoln Street Club as two local zones.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Comcast, Bloomington, United Way partner to give laptops to residents