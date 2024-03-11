Bank of Japan makes no ETF purchases despite Topix slump

Office employee walks in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) made no purchases of Japan stock exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Monday, data from the central bank showed, despite Japanese stocks dropping below the central bank's usual threshold for stepping in to buy stocks.

The Topix index closed 2.2% lower at 2,666.83 on Monday, exceeding the 2% mark that generally propels the central bank to intervene in the market. [.T]

While it was not immediately clear why the BOJ did not buy ETFs on Monday, it could signal a larger change, said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"With the Nikkei hitting a record high and prices seeming to be rising to meet the BOJ's target, no purchases of ETFs by the BOJ means supporting the stock market has probably become less of a priority."

The central bank has yet to buy ETFs this year to support the market. The previous time was on Oct. 4, when it bought 70.1 billion yen ($477.55 million) of ETFs. It also made consecutive purchases on March 13-14 last year of the same amount each day.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last month the central bank would examine whether to continue its purchases of risky assets such as ETFs when sustained achievement of its 2% inflation target comes into sight.

The BOJ's next monetary policy meeting will be held on March 18-19.

($1 = 146.7900 yen)

(Reporting by Brigid Riley and Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, Kirsten Donovan)