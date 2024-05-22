Bank of Italy warns against AI-powered fake videos

MILAN (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy warned on Wednesday against fraudulent video messages circulating online, in which artificial intelligence (AI) technology is used to reproduce fake messages from financial authorities and other institutions.

"Such content, known as deepfakes, is also generated using AI to modify real video or audio in order to convey and add credibility to messages that are untrue and shared with the aim of committing fraud," the central bank said.

The Bank of Italy recommended users avoid sharing such messages and refrained from doing what they asked.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alexandra Hudson)