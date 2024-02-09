Ax-3 astronauts scheduled to splash down this morning near Daytona Beach, Florida

This morning, the Ax-3 astronauts are scheduled to splash down in their SpaceX Dragon capsule in the Atlantic Ocean offshore from Daytona Beach.

Look for live splashdown coverage posted at the top of this page starting at 7:25 a.m. EST, along with FLORIDA TODAY Space Team updates.

Splashdown is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The #Ax3 crew has a 47-hour ride before splashdown in Daytona Beach, FL. Splashdown is anticipated to take place no earlier than February 9th at 08:30 am ET. Live coverage will begin at 07:25 am ET. Watch live at https://t.co/e8iLPFplbC. pic.twitter.com/Y9doIrVjig — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) February 7, 2024

