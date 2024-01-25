Autonomous driving firm Aurora lays off 3% staff

(Reuters) - Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation said on Wednesday it had cut 3% of its workforce as part of a reorganization exercise.

Aurora had 1,700 employees by 2022-end, as per the company's securities filings.

"As we move toward commercial launch, we recently reviewed the entire organization to ensure we are working as effectively as possible ... Through this process, a limited number of roles were eliminated which impacted 3 percent of our total workforce," according to a company statement attributed to Cristopher Barrett, senior vice president, people.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which went public through a merger with a blank cheque firm in 2021, is building the technology that will power future self-driving trucks.

Aurora has partnerships with Continental AG and Volvo, and plans to deploy its first set of driver-less trucks on the streets this year.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)