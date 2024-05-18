ATV vs UTV: What’s the difference?

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP) — Warmer weather means more people are beginning to head outside, and one popular way to travel off-road is by using ATVs and UTVs.

But what is the difference between an ATV and a UTV?

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV)

All-terrain vehicles, better known as ATVs, quads or four-wheelers, are typically designed to seat one rider, but some have a second seat for another rider. The vehicles are compact and maneuverable, making them ideal for a variety of riders. There are many types of ATVs on the market, including those used for trail riding, mudding (driving on muddy terrain) and even small utility uses.

Another distinctive feature of ATVs is the seating position. Much like riding a motorcycle, the operator straddles the seat and uses handlebars for steering.

An ATV sprays mud as it zips around a corner in a dirt road rally

Utility Task Vehicles (UTV)

While utility task vehicles, better known as UTVs, are similar to ATVs, especially in name, there are major differences.

When thinking about UTVs, the closest visual comparison is a golf cart. The UTV often features a roll cage, with some also sporting a roof. Unlike an ATV, which is controlled more like a motorcycle, UTVs are operated like a car, using a steering wheel and foot pedals. Most UTVs also are equipped with seatbelts, which ATVs do not have.

UTVs are highly customizable; some feature an open tailgate with no doors, while others have doors and an enclosed trunk. They can also seat more people, from 1-3 riders with one row of seats and 4-6 with a second row. Just like ATVs, UTVs can be used for trail riding and mudding. However, UTVs are also used for many utility purposes, from farming to hunting.

Parked UTV, buggies on mountain peak with clouds and blue sky in background.

Are ATVs or UTVs street-legal?

Whether your ATV or UTV is street-legal largely depends on your state. In most states, they are banned from street use, except for specific situations.

In Pennsylvania, for example, you aren’t allowed to register your ATV or UTV as a street-legal vehicle. However, they still must be registered with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

They also cannot be driven on state forest roads, state parks or state game lands. Pennsylvania is home to over 908 miles of trails that riders can enjoy, many of which are in the state forests.

These designated ATV trails on state forest lands open the Friday before Memorial Day — May 24 this year — and will remain open until the last full weekend in September.

Check with your local authorities to find out when and where you can ride.

Riding Safety

As with any vehicle, safety while riding is a top priority. While some safety tips may seem obvious, they can be easily overlooked, which can lead to injury and sometimes even death.

Safety Tips

Wearing a helmet is required by law when operating an ATV.

Do not carry more passengers than the ATV can carry.

Do not let young children or inexperienced riders operate an ATV without training and supervision.

Be aware of local weather conditions and dress appropriately for the weather. Be aware of your location and its hazards.

Always ride with others and let someone know where you are; never ride alone.

Use common sense and obey the laws.

