ASU offers free cybersecurity and computer coding camps

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local and area junior high and high school students can attend a free, week-long summer camp hosted by Angelo States University’s Department of Computer Science in June.

Held at the ASU Mathematics-Computer Science Building at 2200 Dena Drive, the CyberCamp@ASU and ASU Code Camp will be taking place.

According to a press release from ASU, CyberCamp@ASU will be held from June 3 through June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the afternoon hours, local cybersecurity experts will speak to the attendees. There will also be interactions with “area businesses to learn firsthand how they are combating cyber threats, among other topics.”

ASU shared that this camp will also have a team-based competition that will put students in attendance in the role of an IT administrator. They will be tasked with finding and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated network environments. This competition is based on the AFA’s annual CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

A free teacher’s workshop will also be held from June 3 through June 7 in conjunction with the CyberCamp@ASU for students. Teachers will get the chance to observe student camp session.

The second free summer camp hosted by ASU’s Department of Computer Science will be held from June 10 through June 14. The ASU Code Camp is crafted for students interested in computer programming like creating and coding animations using JavaScript programming language. Attendees will learn from local professionals from TCP Software and ASU faculty and staff.

The ASU Code Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is free and open to students. Those who attend can join the camp online or in person on campus. ASU shared that on-campus seating is limited to 100 students and attendees. Participants that join online must of a personal computer or laptop and internet access.

To register for the CyberCamp@ASU and teacher’s workshop, click here.

To register for the ASU Code Camp, click here.

