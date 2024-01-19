Arizona State students will get their own ChatGPT-powered tutors as OpenAI partners with the university

Beatrice Nolan
·2 min read

  • A new partnership will soon let Arizona students tap AI tutors for help with their studies.

  • Arizona State University's partnership with OpenAI gives students access to ChatGPT Enterprise.

  • Universities have grappled with generative AI since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Students at Arizona State University will soon have access to personalized OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise.

On Thursday, OpenAI and ASU announced the first-of-its-kind partnership, which has reportedly been in the works for six months.

Students, professors, and researchers are set to get access to the tech in February. The university plans to build personalized AI tutors and avatars for students and expand its prompt engineering course.

In a press release, Arizona State University said the partnership would set a new precedent for how universities "enhance learning, creativity and student outcomes."

"Research shows that nearly two-thirds of organizations are already actively exploring the integration of AI," ASU's chief information officer Lev Gonick said.

By providing access to advanced AI capabilities, such tools were leveling the playing field, allowing people and organizations of any size to harness the power of AI, he added.

Representatives for OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

Universities worldwide have been grappling with how to use generative AI since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Students were some of the earliest adopters of the tech, using the OpenAI's chatbot as a study aid or, in some cases, entirely passing off the bot's content as their own.

Teachers have been concerned about how to catch students who are outsourcing their workloads to AI-powered chatbots. A survey earlier this year found that one in four teachers claimed to have caught students cheating by using ChatGPT.

Despite these widespread cheating accusations and several initial bans, some universities have slowly embraced the new tech. In July, a group of UK colleges agreed to a set of principles allowing students and staff to capitalize on generative AI — as long as they use it ethically.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.

  • Microsoft makes its AI-powered reading tutor free

    Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.

  • Carta takes heat, Samsung unveils an upgraded Ballie, and Volkswagen brings ChatGPT to cars

    In this edition of WiR, we cover Carta's allegedly unethical tactics, Samsung's Ballie home robot, Volkswagen bringing ChatGPT into its cars and Amazon embracing more generative AI. Also on the agenda is the launch of OpenAI's GPT Store, Logan Paul's CryptoZoo debacle, Harvard's robot exoskeleton and a major hack at Fidelity Financial.

  • OpenAI's policy no longer explicitly bans the use of its technology for 'military and warfare'

    As first noticed by The Intercept, the company updated its policy page on January 10.

  • ChatGPT maker OpenAI launches GPT Store and a subscription tier for teams

    OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.

  • Despite free access to GPT-4, Microsoft's Copilot app hasn't impacted ChatGPT installs or revenue

    Microsoft Copilot, the company's recently launched AI chatbot built with OpenAI technologies, does not yet appear to be siphoning users away from OpenAI's own ChatGPT, according to a new analysis of app store data. Copilot, which combines an AI chatbot with an Image Creator feature powered by DALL-E 3, is notable for offering free access to OpenAI's newer GPT-4 technology -- something that OpenAI charges for in ChatGPT, which runs on GPT-3.5. Given it's a free alternative, it's somewhat surprising that Copilot's launch hasn't seemingly impacted ChatGPT's installs or revenue as of yet -- but that could be explained by the lack of promotion.

  • OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy

    While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.

  • Amazon’s Alexa gets new generative AI-powered experiences

    Among the slew of CES announcements this week, it should be no surprise to anyone that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies this year, including Volkswagen, Nvidia and (of course) Amazon. In September 2023, Amazon announced to developers that it would be launching new tools to build LLM-powered experiences. Today, the company revealed three developers delivering new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including AI chatbot platform Character.AI, AI music company Splash and Voice AI game developer Volley.

  • Volkswagen is bringing ChatGPT into its cars and SUVs

    Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. The German automaker announced Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.

  • The New York Times wants OpenAI and Microsoft to pay for training data

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."

  • This is the future of generative AI, according to generative AI

    Explore generative AI's promise and challenges, navigating ethical dilemmas and learning from Sam Altman's leadership shift at OpenAI.

  • OpenAI became the nexus of the technology world in 2023

    Let’s take a look at how OpenAI and its chatbot have impacted consumer electronics in 2023 and where they might lead the industry in the new year.

  • Mark Zuckerberg is the latest billionaire who wants to create artificial general intelligence

    Meta is reorganizing its AI teams as it joins the growing ranks of companies trying to create artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

  • Apple's Vision Pro won't have access to YouTube and Spotify apps at launch

    According to Bloomberg, Google's YouTube and Spotify don't have any plans to develop an application for visionOS, the device's platform, at the moment.

  • General Catalyst eyes VC deal in India push

    General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has engaged with Venture Highway in recent months for the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

  • AI will coexist with workers, help with 'upskilling': Workday CEO

    Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.

  • Stock market today: Nasdaq surges as chipmakers shine, Apple pops

    Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.

  • In a new lawsuit, Iowa accuses TikTok of lying about content available to kids

    The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."

  • It's that fresh-start time of year: Here's how to clean your refrigerator properly, according to experts

    A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!

  • NFL playoff weather: Snow threatens to disrupt Bills while Baltimore projects to host Ravens-Texans in freezing temps

    Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.