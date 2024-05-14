Ar-Hale Family Foundation adds to Rhodes program

May 14—LIMA — Rhodes State College is partnering with local entities to train the next generation in technology. On Tuesday, the school dedicated the new Ar-Hale Family Foundation Advanced Manufacturing Learning Center. According to a recent press release, the donation from the AR-Hale Family Foundation will provide students with the ability to utilize different robots in preparation for their careers.

The release also states the foundation has given to Rhodes State College in the past.

"The work of the Ar-Hale foundation is found all over Lima and Allen County," Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said. "It is very important to recognize and be thankful to have a family from Lima who continues to be a part of it."

The learning center now has several classrooms and space for students to grow in the field.

"This gift has provided a reimagined space in which we offer our robotics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and automation curriculum," Technology and Liberal Studies Dean David Haus said. "It is a testament to our joint commitment to meeting our region's needs to quadruple the number of advanced manufacturing technicians in the coming decades."

Haus also said the goal of the program is to maximize student success and expand the pool of prospective students.

"One of the things I liked about it is the creative freedom that they allowed us to have here," Former student Isaiah Thompson said. "It speaks because not only did I program a robot to play the piano, I also have taken what I have learned here and I use it in my job."

Thompson graduated from the Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology program and uses the same technology as an Apprentice at GROB.

