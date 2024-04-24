Appleton leans toward cutting ties with Bird electric scooters after three-year run

A Bird scooter leans against a building in the 200 block of East College Avenue in Appleton.

APPLETON — After a three-year ride, Appleton's relationship with Bird electric scooters seemingly has come to an end.

Several weeks ago, Public Works Director Danielle Block outlined a series of concerns with Bird Global ahead of the 2024 season. The company:

Filed for bankruptcy protection in December.

Failed to timely pay fees owed to Appleton and failed to fulfill its reporting obligations from the 2023 season.

Didn't develop a solution to the problem of riders parking the rental scooters in rights of way and parks and on private property.

In the weeks since then, Bird Global emerged from bankruptcy proceedings under a newly organized private parent company called Third Lane Mobility Inc., and it paid the 2023 fees owed to Appleton. The issue of riders leaving the dockless scooters in rights of way, however, remains unresolved.

Bird suggested striping public parking stalls for use by Bird scooters, but Block told the Municipal Services Committee that she wasn't comfortable using public parking stalls for scooters, given the city's need for on-street parking. The company wasn't interested in acquiring its own parking places, Block said.

Bird also said it could charge riders an additional fee for scooters left outside designated parking areas, but those fees would go to the company, not Appleton, at least with how the 2023 contract was structured.

"If the committee wants to direct me to continue negotiations with Bird, I will, but I have not done so to date," Block said.

Elected officials support cutting ties with Bird

Committee and Common Council members concurred with Block's decision to end negotiations with Bird.

"I'm comfortable with no more conversations with Bird," Vered Meltzer said.

Denise Fenton said when Appleton welcomed Bird scooters into the city, officials were told the scooters were a great option for the last mile of a trip.

"I liked that idea," Fenton said, "but in practice, I've seen it much more as a recreational outlet. I've ridden them. They're fun, but with the company having problems, with the parking problems, they've generally become much more of a nuisance than a benefit."

Sheri Hartzheim shared a similar sentiment.

"We had a very nice time trying to figure out how to make this work in our community, and it just hasn't worked for them and for us," Hartzheim said. "The view hasn't been worth the climb. I will be satisfied to stop making negotiations with them as well."

Block said the issue will be brought back to the committee for a vote in early May to memorialize the decision.

Bird scooters have raised accessibility, aesthetic and safety concerns in Appleton.

Bird didn't always have a smooth ride in Appleton

Bird is an app-based dockless scooter sharing program. Customers locate the stand-up, battery-powered scooters through the app, rent them by the minute and leave them at their destination point. There are no fixed locations where rides must begin or end. Riders must be age 18 or older.

Bird placed scooters in Appleton in each of the past three years. They were both loved and hated, with some people crediting them for reducing the number of cars on the road and others blasting them as an eyesore or menace to safety.

Last year, the city received 20 cents for every ride to recoup its administrative, educational and enforcement expenses associated with the program. In the first two years, Bird paid the city 10 cents per ride.

The payments weren't enough to overcome lingering problems with safety, aesthetics and accessibility.

"The concerns related to aesthetics, obviously, when they're stacked or dumped along the sidewalks," Block told The Post-Crescent. "That also leads into accessibility concerns. If the right of way is blocked for pedestrians, wheelchairs or other scooters, it makes it really difficult for folks to get around."

Underage riders and joy riding were additional issues.

Appleton and Bird worked together to implement an ID verification for riders, reduce speeds along College Avenue and restrict scooter parking on bridges and in city parking ramps.

"We tried a lot of different strategies," Block said, "but none of them seemed to produce really significant results that actually reduced the phone calls and the issues that we received."

Neenah will continue with Bird scooters; Menasha's status is uncertain

Neenah and Menasha agreed to contracts with Bird this year, but Menasha's agreement is contingent upon both Appleton and Neenah continuing with Bird.

Without Appleton, Menasha's program won't proceed unless further action is taken.

Menasha's Community Development Director Sam Schroeder said Bird likely will ask Menasha to reconsider the contingency.

"That may be a future discussion or consideration, but at this time, we have not officially approved that memorandum because Appleton has not," Schroeder said.

Neenah's Community Development Specialist Samantha Jefferson said Neenah hasn't encountered major issues with Bird scooters.

"Last year, we barely had any calls at all," she said.

Grand Chute also welcomed Bird scooters last year, but nothing is in place for this year.

"It was only a year contract with us," Town Administrator Richard Downey said. "If they come forward and want to continue, we can talk to them at that point."

