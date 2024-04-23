Apple's Q1 phone sales in China fall 19.1%, Huawei's up 70%

People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai

By Liam Mo and Brenda Goh

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple's smartphone sales declined by 19.1% in the first quarter of 2024, while rival Huawei's grew by 69.1%, signaling an increasing threat to the U.S. firm's dominance in the high-end segment of the world's largest smartphone market.

Apple's China smartphone market share fell to 15.7% in the fist three months of the year from 19.7% in the first quarter of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research.

Huawei's share rose to 15.5% from 9.3%.

(Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)