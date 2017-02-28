Apple's iPhone 8 Generation This Year Will Launch $1,000 Curved OLED Screen, Will Switch To USB-C Port

Apple’s iPhone generation this year will include a device that will reportedly come with a curved OLED display supplied by Samsung, could cost $1,000 and is likely to switch from a lightning port to a USB-C, a Wall Street Journal report said Tuesday.

The smartphone with the curved OLED feature will cost $1,000 and will be introduced with two other phones, the report said. There were previous rumors about an iPhone this year going up to $1,000. Previous reports have pointed to the release of a revamped “iPhone X,” which Apple will allegedly release this year to commemorate the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.

The WSJ report also reiterates previous rumors that Apple will release three iPhones this year. KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said Apple will release a 4.7 inch iPhone, a 5.5-inch and a 5.8-inch iPhone.

The report also said Apple’s iPhone generation, expected to be released this fall, will come with a USB-C port for the power cord instead of the Lightning port, which will make the devices similar to rival Android devices. Apple switched to the Lightning port in 2012 with the iPhone 5.

iPhone 8 (iPhone X) Rumors

Apple might get rid of the physical home button on the 10th anniversary iPhone by placing it underneath the display surface and will be a button to touch not press. The iPhone 8 could also come without physical buttons on the side of the device and instead have touch-sensitive inlays in the metal, according to Fast Company.

As for casing material, Apple is expected to release the 4.7-inch iPhone 7S with aluminum casing and a 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with a glass casing reinforced with a stainless steel frame, according to a DigiTimes report this month. The casing for the 5.5-inch iPhone has not been confirmed as of yet.

Other rumors of the iPhone 8 point to the inclusion of face recognition, improved 3D Touch, and dual lens cameras on the 5.5-inch iPhone and the 5.8-inch models. Apple is also expected to improve Siri to compete with other smart assistants.

