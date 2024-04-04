Apple's App Store, Apple TV, other online services go down Wednesday

Several Apple users reported being unable to use the App Store app on Wednesday April 3, 2024.

Multiple Apple online services including its TV and music platforms experienced outages Wednesday afternoon.

Some users reported being unable to access the App Store as well as Apple TV and Apple Music.

Other apps with reported issues include Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Fitness Plus and the Apple Sports app, which launched earlier this year, according to the company's system status page.

Issues were first reported shortly after 6 p.m. ET peaking about 45 minutes later, according to Downdetector.

"There's a problem loading this content. If this continues, check your internet connection," Apple TV's error message said.

Outage reports on Downdetector had dropped to few dozen by 7:30 p.m. ET and continued to decline through the evening'

USA TODAY has reached out to Apple for comment.

Outage follows Meta issues earlier

The Apple outages comes as multiple Meta users faced issues using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram earlier on Wednesday.

Downdetector reported around 82,000 incidents with WhatsApp, many of which were largely resolved within an hour.

Instagram experienced around 3,700 incidents while Facebook experienced about 1,800 for a couple of hours, according to Downdetector.

Apple says outage is resolved

Apple on Wednesday said it has resolved the App Store outage for its iOS and MacOS devices, CNBC reported.

The situation left many users confused wondering if they were the only ones affected.

what’s going on why is the apple app store down? pic.twitter.com/OOvIfOinZB — roman pickering (@bulimicbastard_) April 3, 2024

"what’s going on why is the apple app store down?" one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Is anyone else having trouble loading the App Store or any of Apple’s apps, like Apple Music, TV+ or Podcasts?" another user wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple goes down for users, with errors on App Store, TV, and Music