Apple WWDC keynote live updates: June event will highlight latest changes

What's up next? Apple's about to tell us.

The tech company will be revealing what they've got coming at their annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off today.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 (WWDC 2024) kicks of June 10.

During the conference, Apple often announces new features, updates and developments for its operating systems across devices, including laptops, iPhone, Apple Watch and more.

While no details are available at this time about the keynote, Apple is expected to focus quite a bit on AI and its integration into existing software as well as give updates on what's coming with iOS 18.

The WWDC keynote address will be at 1 p.m. ET today, and the event livestream will be on Apple's YouTube channel. You can also watch it on Apple's website and on the Apple TV app.

Follow along with us as we cover the event here live.

Also be sure to stick around after, when we will be recapping the Apple event live at 4 p.m. ET today on USA TODAY's YouTube channel and across our social media platforms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple WWDC keynote live updates: June event will show what's coming