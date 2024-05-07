Apple working on AI chips for data centers, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California

(Reuters) - Apple is developing its own chip to run artificial intelligence software in data centers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple, which has been falling behind its competitors on AI, has been evading questions about its plans for the technology.

"We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI and we're making significant investments," CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview.

The project, internally codenamed as Project ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Center), aims to leverage Apple's chip design expertise for its server infrastructure, the report said.

Project ACDC has been in the works for several years, but it is unknown if or when the project will be unveiled, according to the newspaper.

For Apple's server chip, the component will likely be focused on running AI models, also known as inference, rather than in training AI models, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The company has been closely working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to design and initiate production of such chips, the WSJ said, adding it remains uncertain whether both companies have yielded a definitive result.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)