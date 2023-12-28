All Apple Watches are back on sale after court pauses import ban upheld by White House

Want an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2? Alternatives to buy after today

The most advanced Apple Watch models will be back on sale this week following a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a sweeping import ban on the devices amid a dispute with the Biden administration.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are available at U.S. stores Wednesday and can be purchased online starting Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, according to the tech company. The device's controversial blood oxygen feature is still included.

“We are thrilled to return the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year," Apple said in a statement Wednesday.

The return follows the Biden administration announcement Tuesday it would uphold the U.S. International Trade Commission order banning the sale of the two smart watches.

"Apple’s teams have worked tirelessly over many years to develop technology that empowers users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features and we are pleased the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has stayed the exclusion order while it considers our request to stay the order pending our full appeal," Apple's statement added.

What to know: The New York Times is suing OpenAI over copyright breaches

Why did Apple Watch get banned?

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were banned after California health tech companies, Masimo and Cercacor Laboratories, accused Apple of infringing on its patent for a blood-oxygen tracking technology. Masimo's 2021 complaint led to the Oct. 26 ITC order.

"The decision to exclude certain foreign-made models of the Apple Watch demonstrates that even the world's most powerful company must abide by the law,” Masimo previously said in an emailed statement.

Apple filed two lawsuits against Masimo last year accusing the compant of infringing patents with its own smartwatch.

Why did Biden administration uphold ban?

Ambassador Katherine Tai declined to reverse the ITC decision on Tuesday after finding that Apple infringed Masimo's and Cercacor's patents "after careful consultations", according to a release by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Apple filed an emergency request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the ban, Reuters reported.

What is the blood oxygen feature?

The Apple Watches' Blood Oxygen app, only available in certain regions, allows users to measure oxygen levels of their blood on-demand directly from your wrist, according to the company.

"Measurements taken with the Blood Oxygen app are not intended for medical use and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes," Apple said on their support website.

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley & Bailey Schulz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ban lifted, as Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 go back on sale in US