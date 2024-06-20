The Apple Watch Series 9 has a $100 price cut for a limited time

For one of the best Apple Watch deals around, check out Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. The 25% price cut is available on a few different color schemes so you can find the right look for you. It’s one of the better Apple deals around and we’re here to tell you why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

One of the best smartwatches around and easily the best choice for anyone with an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 is sure to enrich your life. It’s packed with great features while being incredibly comfortable and secure to wear.

The 41mm always-on display looks great, being crystal clear and sharp, while also offering IP6X dust resistance and 50m water resistance too. Its rectangular shape provides plenty of room to see what you’re doing while the touch interface is super responsive and satisfying to use.

The watch’s S9 chip means that performance is pretty speedy, although the Apple Watch Series 9 really shines when it works in the background. It offers advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring, the option to take an ECG any time, and also notifications in case of an irregular heart beat. While you sleep, it tracks your sleeping patterns including REM, deep, and light sleep.

All these sensors can be used well while exercising too. The Apple Watch Series 9 has comprehensive fitness and workout tracking so you can easily see what your pace is as you run or how many laps you’ve achieved while you’re swimming. A series of awards and challenges entice you into pushing for new personal bests, and throughout the day, the Apple Watch Series 9 consistently shows how active you’re being.

Any time you don’t want to grab your phone, you can check notifications on your Apple Watch Series 9 as well as take calls and even reply to texts. Finally, there’s fall detection and crash detection so you’re kept safe and protected at all times too.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is normally priced at $399. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $299 so you’re saving $100 or 25% off the regular price. A great option for anyone keen to be more active, check it out now. The deal is likely to end soon and there are only select colors available at this price.

