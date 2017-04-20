Apple wants your applause for a mining goal without a plan

Please clap.

Apple wants to stop mining for rare Earth metals and other components that help its technologies work. The company announced this through its recently-released 2016 environmental responsibility report, and via a nice little rollout with the help of Vice.

Everything Apple builds, they say, will one day be made from recyclable materials such as copper, aluminum, and tin. No more digging up the Earth for cobalt, tantalum, tungsten and other rare earth metals.

But Apple has no public timeline to complete this goal. Lisa Jackson, the company's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, told Vice that company officials are a bit "nervous" because they don't have a plan, either.

Some of this seems fine — the goal, after all, is admirable, as it sets a higher target than Apple's competitors. It was even lauded (with caveats) by Greenpeace, an advocacy organization.

A man carries a bag of copper at a mine quarry and cobalt pit in Lubumbashi on May 23, 2016. More

Image: JUNIOR KANNAH/AFP/Getty ImagesAFP/Getty Images

But Apple is choosing not to take some steps that would speed up their timeline.

First, Jackson said Apple is not about to make it easier for customers to repair their own phones.

She defended that stance with this: “I think trying to pretend that we can sort of make it easy to repair the product, and that you get the product that you think you’re buying — that you want — isn’t the answer.”

Apple needs minerals mined from the ground to build its products, as do its rivals. Those products are held together with special screws and other pieces you can't find in the average repair shop. This is intentional.

It means Apple can make money when it sells you an iPhone and on your return to the Apple store after you've fumbled your phone down the stairs and lacerated its screen. Instead of being able to fix your phone with readily available generic parts, each broken iPhone means more mining for the creation of specialized items.

Either that, or iPhone owners decide to buy a new one, since the price of repairs often makes it more cost-effective to just get an updated device. If repairs were made easier, though, that would increase the longevity of Apple's products, which would in turn reduce the demand for mining.

Alas.

Folks trying to buy iPhones in Amsterdam. More

