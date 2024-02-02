It's Apple Vision Pro launch day, and people lined up to get their hands on the new device

The Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset launched in the US on Friday.

Tim Cook and Apple's SVP of Retail and People showed up at an NYC Apple Store for the launch.

Take a look at the crowds that gathered to buy or demo the $3,500 headset.

The Apple Vision Pro launched in the US today, and there were some pretty long lines of fans waiting to get their hands on one.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and SVP of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien appeared at New York City's flagship Apple store to mark the launch and greet customers.

The company's mixed-reality headset was available for pre-orders on January 19 but officially hit US stores on Friday for purchase or a free demo of the device. You know, for people not willing to spend a whopping $3,500 on it right away (or at all) but who wanted to give it a whirl.

Take a look at the launch of Apple's next big thing:

First in line @ my Apple Store! 🥽 pic.twitter.com/VBgAUv9iEI — Al Kadi (@azkalkadi) February 2, 2024

It was all smiles for the first customer in line at an Apple Store in San Francisco.

The first customer in line at the Apple Store in Union Square, San Francisco, posed with employees preparing for the launch. X.com/@crinquand_paul

Employees prepared for a rush of customers at Apple stores across the country as lines formed outside.

Across the country, Apple's Tim Cook and Deirdre O'Brien visited New York City's flagship Apple Store for the launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien were at the opening of the Apple store on Fifth Avenue as the company begins its sale of the Vision Pro headset. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

They greeted customers and fans eager for the launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets people at the release event of the Apple Vision Pro headset at the Fifth Avenue Apple store on February 02, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Dozens of people waited in the early morning hours before the store opened to secure their spots in line.

People line up outside the New York Apple Store on February 2, 2024, as the Vision Pro headset is released in US Apple stores. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The store was packed with people looking to purchase the $3,500 headset...

People attend the release event of the Apple Vision Pro headset at the Fifth Avenue Apple store on February 02, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

...or try a free demo of the device.

People experience a demo of the Apple Vision Pro headset at the Fifth Avenue Apple store on February 02, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Employees at the Apple Store celebrated the first customer to buy the new headset.

Aarish Syed, the first customer to purchase the Apple Vision Pro headset, walks out of the Apple Store with his purchase in New York City on February 2, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

An hour after opening, the line outside the store finally slowed down.

The line outside the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue slowed down about an hour after open. Ana Altchek/Business Insider

As the weather took a turn and the first rush of customers secured their Vision Pros, the line outside the flagship store in New York City started to wind down around 9 a.m. Eastern. Small rushes continued to form above the stairwell as customers came in and out of the store.

Other Apple Stores also had lines, though not necessarily as long.

Only around 10 people were in line before opening at a downtown Brooklyn Apple Store. Jordan Hart/Business Insider

When Business Insider's Jordan Hart arrived at a downtown Brooklyn Apple Store shortly before it opened Friday morning, there were only around 10 people in line. Check out her experience doing a demo of the Vision Pro here.

