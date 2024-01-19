Apple Vision Pro has an iPhone-sized battery pack — and there are already belt holsters for sale

Apple's Vision Pro headset is taking preorders. A handful of people have already gotten to try it.

In photos so far, Apple looks to be making sure the bulky battery pack is hidden, Wired noticed.

Belkin is making a belt holster for the bulk pack, lol.

The Apple Vision Pro headset for spatial computing (do NOT call it "virtual reality") is almost finally here.

Apple has been giving demos to a small handful of tech journalists and influencers this week, but with some constraints: only Apple could take photos of the journalists wearing the headset.

Apple Vision Pro 2024 pic.twitter.com/qX9BJM7eDN — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 16, 2024

Wired noticed that this tactic allowed Apple to obscure a sort of not-so-cool aspect of the headset: the bulky battery pack.

According to Apple's specs, the battery is for 2 hours of general use; then, you need to plug it into the wall. (You can use it all day if you keep it plugged in.)

Here's what the battery looks like. Based on the size of the USB-C charging port, it seems to me to be slightly slimmer and smaller than a regular iPhone.

The Vision Pro battery, which supposedly is pocket-sized. Apple

Lauren Goode writes:

The obfuscation of the Vision Pro battery pack only makes its existence that much more notable, raising two questions in particular: How does Apple envision people using this thing? And is having an external battery pack a serious hindrance to that usability?

Goode pointed out that all the demos so far of the headset are done while people are seated. There's a lot we don't know yet about the details of the Vision Pro and what people are really going to use it for.

How much standing up or walking around, do we think we're going to do in this thing, anyway?

Thankfully, some companies are already creating a necessary accessory. Apple is selling a $49 Belkin case for the battery pack that clips onto your belt.

"And we call it... the Vision Pro holster. We think you're going to love it."



I've been waiting to see what company would ship a Vision Pro battery holder first. Belkin wins! Old BlackBerry holster vibes. pic.twitter.com/j5UxSBzukg — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) January 19, 2024

