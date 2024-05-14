Apple urges iPhone users to update to iOS 17.5 — these are the new features available

It’s time to hit update on your iPhone.

A vital new software update across Apple devices protects the tech from security breaches — and offers an array of new features for users to take advantage of.

iOS 17.5, released Monday, implements security patches and a bevy of features across Apple News, Podcasts and notifications, as well as new functions in the device’s settings.

For iPhones XS and later, the new update offers consumers the option to turn on “Repair State” mode, which is useful for those who have enabled “Stolen Device Protection.” It enforces an hour delay before changing important account or phone settings, like switching “Find My” off.

In “Repair State” mode, users can shut off “Find My” without delay when at the Genius Bar for service. According to CNET, the Apple tech will ensure you are the owner of the device before continuing with the service when “Repair State” is active.

The new update includes security patches that allow malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities and gain access to personal information. NurPhoto via Getty Images

New “Pride” wallpapers also accompanied the update, just in time for June, which is Pride Month. Courtesy of Apple

Additionally, Apple News Plus subscribers gain access to a new game called Quartiles, leaderboard sharing of game scores and the ability to read news offline by downloading stories, puzzles and audio articles to the phone.

The Podcast widget will also change color based on the cover art of the podcast that is playing, and recently listened to podcasts will now appear in the Spotlight Search suggestions. There is also a counter feature in the Books app to tally how many minutes the user spends reading per day, in addition to the ability to create reading goals that range from one minute to 24 hours per day.

The update also added features to the Books app, including reading goals and a counter to keep track of minutes spent reading. Courtesy of Apple

In addition to new “Pride” wallpapers, iOS 17.5 also offers “Cross-Platform Tracking Detection,” the ability to detect unknown and unwanted third-party tracking devices and receive notifications. The added layer of protection comes after a wave of dangerous tracking incidents, where malicious actors used devices such as AirTags to stalk people.

And, if none of those features are all that alluring, iOS 17.5 also patches a number of security vulnerabilities that could have been exploited by hackers to gain access to your precious personal data.

According to Apple, the company “doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available” — and this update corrects 15 security flaws.

Users will also be notified if unwanted third-party trackers are traveling with them. Christopher Sadowski

Apple — which also released software updates for iPadOS, watchOS and macOS for Sonoma, Ventura and Monterey operation systems — is also slated to debut its highly anticipated iOS 18 in the coming weeks. Most notably, the software is said to utilize artificial intelligence, such as large language models (LLMS) and generative AI tech called iWork.

The update, however, will only function on newer iPhones — anyone using an iPhone 8 Plus or later, and some iPhone SE models, will be left behind. Those devices will also be ineligible for future iOS updates as well.