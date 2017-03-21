Apple Unveils Gorgeous Product (RED) iPhone 7

If you don't want to wait for the iPhone 8 and you're looking for an iPhone that stands out in the crowd, Apple has unveiled the Special Edition (RED) iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple also just announced a welcome upgrade to the iPhone SE and a new lower-cost iPad that replaces the iPad Air.The Product (RED) iPhone 7 is the most stunning color yet. Credit: Apple

Available March 24, a portion of every sale of the red iPhone 7 will go to the Global Fund, which helps fight AIDS. Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund, with more than $130 million coming from Apple.

Apple's logo appears in white on the back of the red iPhone, which gives it a look that might remind you of red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. The brushed aluminum finish appears to be the same kind you get on the Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold iPhones, and not the sexy, but scratch-prone Jet Black design.

The handset will not be available with 32GB of storage, only in the larger 128GB ($749 for iPhone 7, $869 for 7 Plus) and 256GB ($849 for iPhone 7, $969 for 7 Plus capacities.

Those are the same prices Apple sells the Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold iPhone 7 handsets for, so you're not paying a premium for supporting Product (RED)'s work to combat HIV and AIDS.

