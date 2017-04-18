Apple Testing Numerous Features On iPhone 8, Smartphone Release Date Could Be Delayed

Apple is reportedly testing numerous technologies for its iPhone 8, sources told Bloomberg.

Information from sources back previous rumored features expected on the 10th anniversary device this fall. However, the new technology could possibly delay the iPhone 8’s release date by one or two months after it is revealed because of supply constraints, the report said.

Here are some features the iPhone 8 could come with, according to the Bloomberg report:

iPhone 8 Rumored Design Features

Apple is apparently testing a “revamped iPhone with an all-screen front, curved glass and a stainless steel frame,” the report said.

The design features of the iPhone 8 mentioned by the sources are similar to previous rumors. On Monday, Japanese blog Mac Otakara said the iPhone 8 would come with stainless steel frame to hold together the front and back glass panels of the device.

iPhone 8 Rumors: OLED Display And Screen Size

The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus are expected to have LCD displays, like previous rumors have indicated. For the iPhone 8, the sources said Apple will use an edge-to-edge OLED screen display provided by Samsung, backing a recent Nikkei report which said Apple placed orders for 70 million OLED panels from Samsung. However, the Bloomberg report said Apple ordered around 100 million panels from Samsung. The DigiTimes reported recently Apple signed a $9 billion two-year contract with Samsung for OLED displays.

The display is said to be larger than that of the iPhone 7 Plus, released last year, but will have an overall size closer to the iPhone 7, sources told Bloomberg.

Embedded Touch ID

Apple will reportedly reduce the smartphone’s size by embedding the home button into the screen via software like the in the Samsung Galaxy S8, people close to the matter said. However, this week, Pacific Crest Securities equity research analyst recently said Apple will likely ditch its plan of embedding the Touch ID into the iPhone 8 display. A note to investors from an analyst at Cowen and Company last week said Apple’s biggest trouble among iPhone 8 features was embedding the Touch ID. He also said Apple could ditch the idea or delay the production of the iPhone 8.

New Camera Technology

The Bloomberg report said Apple is testing more advanced cameras for the iPhone 8. For the back camera, Apple is reportedly testing versions of the iPhone for better photos by positioning the dual-camera system vertically instead of horizontally like on the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple is apparently testing dual-lenses for the front camera, an upgrade from the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which have single cameras. The company has explored adding augmented reality-based features and depth-of-field enhancements to its iPhone camera system, it was learned earlier this year.

The iPhones this year will run iOS 11 that will “include a refreshed user-interface,” the report said. The software update is expected to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. this June.

