Apple’s shiny new Beats X earbuds come with three months of Apple Music

Apple’s oft-delayed Beats X wireless earbuds are finally ready for their time in the spotlight, and will officially hit stores tomorrow, February 10, for the premium price of $149.95. That’s not exactly a bargain price, but in order to sweeten the deal ever so slightly, Apple is now throwing in three full months of Apple Music with the Beats X purchase, which is effectively a $30 freebie.

In addition to the Beats X promo, Apple is offering the three free months of Apple Music along with most other wireless Beats accessories, like the more powerful on-ear Beats Solo 3 headphones and the Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds as well. In order to score the promo, you’ll have to head over to the official Beats website and register your purchase, at which point you’ll be given a code for your free months of Apple Music.

At $149.95, the Beats X earbuds are only about $10 cheaper than Apple’s own AirPods, which doesn’t really let them sneak into the “budget-friendly alternative” category, but if you’re already paying for Apple Music at $10 per month, you will effectively be getting them for $30 cheaper.

The Beats X buds feature the same W1 chip that gives Apple’s AirPods their quick-pairing ability which has been well received by reviewers and consumers alike, and since they’re wired together they’ll presumably be slightly more difficult to lose. They can also be used with Android devices, so if you want Apple-quality earbuds but don’t feel like embracing AirPods, they’re probably the way to go.

