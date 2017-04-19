Apple said to be building 100M new iPhones as Samsung strives for 60M Galaxy S8s

Apple is working on three new iPhones this year, with the iPhone 8 expected to bring over a variety of novel features according to many reports. Those features should include a full-screen design, wireless charging, and next-generation augmented reality capabilities. According to a new report from Asia, chip suppliers will start stocking parts for the upcoming iPhones in the second quarter and will accelerate production towards the end of the quarter.





According to Digitimes, chip demand for Apple’s next iPhones will exceed 50 million sets per quarter during the second half of the year. If accurate, Apple may produce more than 100 million new iPhones, including iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus this year.

The report notes that total iPhone sales might hit a total of 220 million to 230 million units. That estimate is only for the 2017 iPhones, which is an impressive number, considering that Apple will probably continue to sell the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 series alongside the upcoming devices. Samsung, meanwhile, reportedly has an internal sales target of 60 million new Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets, combined.

The report notes that TSMC will make the A11 chip that will power all 2017 iPhones. The foundry is expected to ramp up production in the second half of the year, and the 10nm node should account for about 10% of its wafer sales during the six-month period.

Other chips suppliers that are said to be making parts for the iPhone include ADI, Broadcom, Cirrus Logic, Cypress, NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and TI. Apple may be getting ready to mass produce more than 100 million iPhones this year, but more and more reports say the iPhone 8 will see significant delays, as Apple is experiencing manufacturing issues with certain technologies like the in-screen fingerprint scanner.

